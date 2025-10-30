Maks Chmerkovskiy extends apology to Jan Ravnik after criticizing his mentorship on Dancing With the Stars

Maks Chmerkovskiy (Image Via Getty)

Maks Chmerkovskiy has apologized for his harsh comments to Jan Ravnik through social media.

The former pro on Dancing With the Stars shared an opinion about Jan Ravnik who is participating in the competition along with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, Jen Affleck on a podcast on October 24, 2025.

During the podcast, Chmerkovskiy claimed that Ravnik has no understanding of partnership, technique, quality.

Maks previously made headlines by winning season 18 of Dancing With the Stars.

The video which was shared on Instagram and TikTok on October 30, 2025 is over four minutes long where Maks says sorry to Jan.

He began the video shared on his social media on October 30, 2025 by stating:

“I want to apologize to Jan for the way my words had made you feel, for hurting your feelings.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy called out on the decision to include Jan Ravnik as pro on Dancing With the Stars season 34

Maks Chmerkovskiy's apology video further went on with him remarking that there is so much he wants to say to Jan and wants to meet him personally.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro wanted to bury the hatchet and felt that he would feel differently about Javnik once he had spent some time with him.

He said:

“ I would love to meet, I would love to talk about this bury the hatchet. Also, most importantly, I think you’re going to walk away knowing [I] feel completely different and -dare I say- [we] might even be friends. Ti that point, I’m not a friend regardless of what I say.”

He also went on to say that his comments were not personal but rather it is just his personality. He explained this by stating:

“My commentary on dance does not come with feelings and emotions it just comes with a completely different range of reasoning.”

He finished his apology by mentioning all the people who are criticizing him online.

Chmerkovskiy admitted that he is aware of his own shortcomings and knew it “more than anybody else”.

He even addressed his own temper issues with his partners on Dancing With the Stars stating that it has led to some” horrible situations”.

He ended the video by saying:



“ Let’s not defend someone by attacking somebody else."

The apology video came after Maks had shared his opinion on October 24 episode of The Penthouse With the Peta Podcast which was hosted by his wife and Dancing With the Stars Alum, Peta Murgatroyd.

Maks harshly criticiqued Jan on the podcast and said:

“ Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing With the Stars. There is zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of partnership. It is absurd.”

Jan Ravnik was previously a dancer on Taylor Swift’s Era Tour and it is his first time being a pro on the show.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik were the latest team to be evicted from The Dancing With the Stars during the Halloween episode.

Ravnik expressed his gratitude towards the Dancing With the Stars host Derek Hough who congratulated the pro for his “fantastic” first season.

Ravnik has not officially addressed the controversy but in an interview with E! on October 29, 2025 after his elimination from the competition, he subtly remarked:

“I’m a person who doesn’t appreciate hate, or people who are spreading hate to stay relevant."

His partner Jen Affleck is also full of praises for him and stated that he is the best dance partner she could ask for in an interview with E!



