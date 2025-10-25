The Braxtons: A family dinner takes a drastic turn, as Tamar accuses sisters of trying to sabotage her business

Tamar Braxton from The Braxtons (Image via Getty)

The Braxtons season 2 aired a new episode on October 24, 2025.

Titled Unbreak My Heart, the segment saw tensions escalate between the Braxton sisters when Tamar accused Toni, Trina, and Towanda of sending her a cease-and-desist, trying to sabotage her livelihood.

According to Tamar, her sisters were upset with her because she gave their 32-year-old niece, Ashlee, the space to speak her mind on her podcast.

On the podcast, Ashlee alleged that one of her aunts “cut her off” after she disclosed that an ex-partner of that aunt had been sending her inappropriate text messages.

In the latest episode of The Braxtons, Tamar called out her sisters during a dinner meetup, accusing them of allegedly trying to destroy her business in an attempt to silence her.

All three sisters denied Tamar’s accusations, saying they never sent her anything legal.

However, Tamar was adamant in her belief, and she refused to back down.

The dinner meeting, which was set up to bring the sisters together, became divisive, as Tamar found herself standing against Toni, Towanda, and Trina.

Before things heated up, the sisters also discussed Towanda’s wedding plans and how she had no maid of honor.

What happened between Tamar and her sisters in episode 3 of The Braxtons season 2







The relationship between Tamar and her sisters was strained after she invited Ashlee to her podcast.

However, in the latest episode of The Braxtons, they reunited when their mother, Miss E, was rushed into emergency surgery to receive a stent after a test showed she had a blockage in her heart.

Trina, in an interview confession, admitted that although their sisterhood was “very strained,” they needed to have a united front so that they could look after their mother.

Consequently, the sisters met up for dinner, hoping to rework their relationship and make amends.

However, it did not take long for things to take a drastic turn.

While speaking to the cameras, Tamar commented on their meeting, saying:



“Today is the day that me and my sisters are going to get our s**t together because after I got the cease and desist, we were all on a group text and on the group text, I asked them what is this all about and no one responded.”



Consequently, Tamar wanted “answers” from her sister, as she wanted to resolve the situation once and for all in the latest episode of The Braxtons.

Toni, on the other hand, opined that although there was “so much tension” between Tamar and the rest, it was important for them to come together as sisters for the sake of their ailing mother.

After the sisters settled in, Tamar had her first clash with Toni after mentioning she had been “celibate for a year.”

Toni refused to believe her, claiming she had been married a year ago. However, Tamar clarified that that was not the case since she was broken up with on her birthday.

Tamar then switched the subject and asked Towanda about her bachelorette party in Tulum and her wedding plans.

Towanda replied that it was “a lot of little nuances,” such as arranging the dresses, the men’s outfits, as well as working on the other details of the ceremony.

When Tamar mentioned that it was the job of the maid of honor, Towanda noted that it was.

When Toni questioned Tamar about being the maid of honor, the latter said she was relieved of her duties; however, Towanda disagreed.

According to Towanda, she did not invite one particular sister to take on that role, but addressed the invitation to all.

Tamar then noted that she was not invited to the bachelorette party because they did not want her to come.

Towanda argued otherwise, pointing out that it was Tamar who did not want to film with them.

It was at that moment that Tamar explained she did not want to film with them because they allegedly tried to destroy her business with a cease and desist.



“That [the cease and desist] is the catalyst of why me and my sisters have not been able to get along. For my sisters to not respond to me to talk about a cease and desist that came from you all to shut me down is horrible,” Tamar said.



The Braxtons stars denied hiring the family attorney for the matter, but Tamar remained unconvinced.

One thing led to another, and Toni became enraged about being accused of not having Tamar’s back.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, as matters escalated between the Braxton sisters.

Stay tuned for more updates.