The Braxtons fame Trina questions her husband Von about his private conversation with his doctor

The Braxtons star Trina Braxton and husband Von Scales (Image via Getty)

The Braxtons' latest episode of season 2 premiered on November 14, 2025, and featured Trina Braxton and her husband, Von Scales, in the kitchen, sharing some lighthearted moments.

Suddenly, the topic of Von's illness came up, and Trina questioned him about why he had asked her to leave the room in front of the doctor.

Von tries to avoid the issue by saying that he wanted to have a private conversation with the doctor, but Trina was hell-bent on knowing the reason. She said,

"I am your wife. I deserve the right to know what's happening in our household."

Von then told her that he wanted to ask the doctor if he is going to die in a few years, and then later admitted that he is silently suffering in silence because he does not want his wife to worry.

Here's what Trina and Von talked about in the latest episode of The Braxtons, season 2

The latest episode of The Braxtons, season 2, delivered one of the most heartfelt and vulnerable moments of the season as Trina Braxton and her husband, Von, confronted the realities of his recent scary heart failure.

The scene saw them in the kitchen while Trina was preparing a healthier meal, which became a new priority in their household due to Von's cardiac illness.

Trina greeted him warmly, telling him that she was making some food. She added:

"I'm trying to figure out ways to help us eat heart smart and still have delicious food.”

Von told her,

“I appreciate it.”

She responded, saying,

“Well, I need you around.”

Von repeated the sentiment:

“Yeah, I’d like to be around.”

Trina shared in her confessional that his health problems had triggered a major shift.

"Von's recent health scare has really made us focus on eating better and changing some of our habits."

She explained that the changes were not only benefiting their home life, but they were also able to share these new recipes on their Instagram and YouTube channels, giving viewers options for food that satisfies their taste buds and doesn't harm their hearts.

The lighthearted moments shifted to tense when Trina quickly pointed out that the past few days had been emotionally heavy. She said:

"It's good to see you in a good mood because for the past few days, you've been a little melancholy."

As Von admitted that he did not want to visit the doctor, it opened the door to the deeper tension between them. Trina confronted him honestly:

"First of all, let’s talk about that. Why did you want me to leave the room when the doctor was talking to you?"

Von answered firmly,

"Because I have a right to have my own conversation."

Trina immediately pushed back, saying that he didn't have the right to have his own conversation because she was his wife and she deserved the right to know what was happening in their household, telling him repeatedly that it was unfair.

Realizing she wasn’t going to back down, Von asked,

"Since you're so nosy, do you really want to know?”

Trina promised, “I do.”

Upon much insistence and promises by Trina, Von opened up about the hardest part of the conversation with his doctor, as he told her,

"I asked the doctor if I was going to die. If this was going to lead to death in 2, 3, or 5 years. I wanted to know.”

Trina, stunned, asked, “What does that mean?”

Von explained that the doctor had given him both possibilities, saying that he could die, but if he takes the right measures and the right protocols, he could be fine.

Trina pushed back with a combination of fear and frustration, saying that,

"But you got to keep pushing, don't you? Yes, I do, because how am I supposed to help you and equip you with making those changes if I don't have the knowledge, dear?"

Von tried to reassure Trina that managing his health was his responsibility, telling her it wasn’t something she needed to carry.

But Trina pushed back firmly, feeling that it absolutely was her responsibility as his wife, and made it clear that she wouldn’t accept him shutting her out under the guise of “protecting” her.

She criticized his tendency to suffer in silence, saying that if the situation were reversed and she kept something so serious from him, he would be upset too.

In her confessional, Trina revealed why the discussion hit her so deeply, admitting that the reminder of his mother’s fate weighed heavily on both of them in the moment.

"All of this is scary, especially because his mom passed from the same issues."

In the earlier episode of The Braxtons season 2, Trina Braxton received a call from Von while attending her sister Towanda's bachelor party. Von told her that he is in the hospital under urgent care as he has suffered from congestive heart failure. She panicked and left the party to be by her husband's side.

