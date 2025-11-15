"I can't sit right now": The Braxtons' Trina explains why she ventured into selling homes

Trina Braxton (Image via Getty)

On November 14, 2025, the second season of The Braxtons dropped its sixth episode, and this one is a big deal for Trina Braxton as she’s now working as a real estate agent.

In that episode, she shows a house to her friend, actor Faizon Love, marking what she calls her first-ever home showing.

Trina told PEOPLE that this moment was special:

“If I can do this with a person who’s close to me … and still do an amazing job … then I can do this.”

She said, she felt ready to take on new clients with confidence,

“put my bootstraps on, I’m ready.”

Her real estate journey began in early 2024, and she officially became a certified agent in December that year.

For her, the work so far has been “challenging but fun.”

But her fame brings its own twist, people call her out of the blue to ask, “Is this really Trina?” She laughs about it, saying sometimes she has to ask, “Are you buying or what?”

Even with all this, she says one of her favorite parts is meeting new people and sharing what she knows about homes.

She makes it clear that this isn’t just a ‘celebrity side hustle.’ If The Braxtons show ever ended, she would still keep working in real estate.

And she’s not stopping there, Trina is also licensed in culinary arts, and she’s even planning to reopen a bar someday.

Her philosophy? She refuses to be boxed into just one thing. As she said,

“I look toward the future. I can’t sit right now.”

What to expect from Trina’s Real Estate journey

In this new season of The Braxtons, Trina’s real estate career is more than a subplot, it’s a real transformation.

The show doesn’t just highlight her as a TV star; it shows her stepping into a professional role. Her first showing with Faizon Love is a big milestone.

Through this, she wants to prove she can be serious and skilled, not just “Trina the celebrity.”

She talks openly about how becoming an agent has changed her life. She studied, got licensed in December 2024, and now she’s out in the field.

She has chosen a path that matters to her deeply, meeting clients, learning the business, making real connections.

Trina doesn’t see this as temporary. She’s making a serious play to build something lasting beyond reality TV.

If The Braxtons ends, she says she’ll keep working in real estate and in cooking, two passions she can grow on her own.

Her new business endeavor is also woven into the grand tale of the series.

The Braxtons Season 2 deals with not only Trina's career change but also among other things family reconciliation, death, and fresh starts.

A Real Estate shift that means more than just business

Trina Braxton’s move into real estate is more than a career change; it's a personal rebirth.

At 50, she’s not just chasing a fling with business, she’s building a legacy.

With her license in real estate and her culinary arts training, too, she’s diversifying in a way that feels true to her.

Her story shows that reality stars can choose to grow beyond the screen.

She’s using her platform, but she’s not relying on it entirely.

Her phone may still ring with fans wondering if it's really her, but for Trina, the goal is simple: meaningful work she can keep doing, even if the cameras go away.

And that future? She’s ready for it, because she “can’t sit in the right now.”

Stay tuned for more updates.