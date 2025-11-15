The Braxtons: Towanda scrambles through rehearsals 24 hours before her big wedding

Evelyn Braxton, Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton (Image via Getty)

Towanda Braxton’s big day is almost here, and The Braxtons’ latest episode shows the mess, hype, and frantic rush hitting hard less than a day before she heads toward the altar.

Towanda has gathered everyone - her crew, bridesmaids, plus the planners - all together for a last-minute rehearsal.

The show tracks her scrambling to fix every little thing before the big moment kicks off.

Inside Towanda's rehearsal on The Braxtons







Towanda greets each person at the rehearsal, and her energy is impossible to miss.

Surrounded by her sisters, parents, friends, and fiancé Shawn, she says in a confessional,



"It's rehearsal day! I only have 24 hours until I'm walking down the hall to the man of my dreams."



With the ceremony just one day away, every moment matters, and the cameras capture each moving piece of the wedding machine as it unfolds.

One early moment involves Shawn handing Mr. Braxton a T-shirt printed with the words “The Godfather,” insisting he wear it.

Shawn jokes that “technically he is the godfather,” turning the exchange into a lighthearted comedic beat as the Braxton elders look on.

As the rehearsal continues, Towanda explains that the day is running on a tight schedule.

She mentions that Toni will need to leave immediately once her son completes graduation commitments.

Still, Towanda remains upbeat and says,



"We are all in good spirits, making sure we are all on the same page, for my wedding."



Her maid of honor, Jami, steps into a leadership role, taking charge of logistical instructions.

Jami outlines the parking plan, arrival timing, and rehearsal order while Towanda is taking selfies with Shawn.

A full run-through as the wedding planner assembles the scene

As The Braxtons continues through the rehearsal, Towanda’s wedding planner is shown building the ceremony layout piece by piece.

The men go first, pitching in while the organizer lines them up and gives signals.

Subrena voices concerns about her dress, asking Towanda how she thinks it looks. Towanda reassures her instantly, responding that “it’s cute.”

The small exchange captures the dynamic of the bridal party—supportive, affectionate, and working under pressure.

The women then begin their own run-through, practicing their walks down the aisle with Trina and Brooke guiding the pacing.

Towanda steps in to offer direction, helping each person find their rhythm and position.

Shaterra’s daughters join the line, adding a sweet family element to the rehearsal.

Towanda’s father eventually takes her arm for her own practice walk.

Trina jumps in with a lively version of “Here Comes the Bride,” and her playful rhythm makes everyone chuckle while the tension fades.

Throughout everything, Mother Miss E just watches, with her eyes full of feeling and a quiet glow on her face.

As the moments pass, she thinks back on why this day hits so deep for her daughter, then mentions,



"She's been dreaming about this day since she was a little girl. She deserves to have every detail she would like."



Miss E adds another emotional layer when she says,



"I mean, she was hit by a car, guys! And even that didn't slow her down. I pray that nothing interferes with Towanda's wedding plan. So I just hope for the best."



Her commentary underscores the gravity of the moment—not only is the wedding a major milestone, but it’s also a testament to Towanda’s resilience.

As The Braxtons draws the rehearsal scene to a close, Towanda continues guiding her bridal party and coordinating with her planner.

