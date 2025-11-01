"The ENTIRE family is a mess": The Braxtons fans react to Towanda, Toni, and Trina's fight with Tamar during their reconciliation dinner

Tamar Braxton (Image via Getty)

The Braxtons returned with a new episode on October 31, 2025. The segment Tamar, Toni, Towanda, and Trina come together to help clear the air on any issues with their family.

However, it did not take long for their reconciliation dinner to go astray and turn into a full-blown fight.

The argument came to a head after, in the previous episode, Tamar accused her sisters of sending her a cease and desist after she brought up the subject of their niece, Ashlee Braxton, who alleged that she was sent inappropriate texts by one of her aunt’s ex-partners.

Tamar believed the cease and desist was the root cause of the tension between the sisters. So, she wanted to use the dinner as an opportunity to demand answers and, hopefully, talk things through.

However, things did not go as planned, as Trina, Toni, and Towanda denied calling the family lawyer and taking legal action.

One thing led to another, and the sisters started locking horns. From accusations about stealing money from Tamar and her getting involved with Toni’s man, to Toni pointing fingers at Tamar’s mental health, and Towanda threatening to call the police, the episode saw the Braxton sisters engage in a physical fight.

Fans of the show took to X to share their thoughts on the fight, as one commented:

“This ENTIRE family is a mess and it’s because of Michael Braxton Sr. and Evelyn Braxton.”

The Braxtons fans were shocked and disappointed to see how the sisters fought with each other.

“The problem that they are having with Tamar is that she literally dgaf no more. And they can’t take it. And once a mf dgaf no more, S**t dead,” a fan wrote.

“They’re gagging and jaded because Tamar is the star! That said, while Toni’s 90’s success may have got them where they are now, Tamar is the reason why they’re booked and getting a check today because no one would be watching without her!” another one commented.

“towanda & toni tryna weaponize tamar’s mental health was NASTYYYYY work!” an X user reacted.

Other fans of The Braxtons expressed a similar sentiment.

“Towanda says Tamar is mentally ill but then turns around and tries to convince Toni to call and press charges….Tamar really should’ve slapped her bald head,” a person wrote.

“I’m sorry, but it’s time to pull the plug on #TheBraxtons the show has gotten so dark, and at some point, you have to know,” another netizen commented.

“Tamar exposing what her sisters have been doing, standing up for herself & exposing the double standard is why her reactions is valid. This is CLEARLY a reaction of frustration of YEARS of gaslighting & her being painted the bad guy. Towanda is the main culprit,” a fan posted.

Towanda and Toni take a dig at Tamar’s mental health on The Braxtons

After the sisters denied sending Tamar a cease and desist, tensions escalated, and they started throwing allegations at each other.

At first, Tamar claimed to have loaned Towanda $50,000 for a down payment and alleged that she used her credit card to pay her phone bills for four years.

As the argument heated up, Towanda mentioned that she did not argue with “sick people,” referring to Tamar’s depression and anxiety diagnosis.

“We’re not gonna use this dinner as the coming-out party for Tamar and her mental illness. I’ve already said that I’ve had struggled with my mental illness in the past. I have a counselor not just on set but off set as well that I speak to several days a week, and I am perfectly okay,” Tamar said in a confessional.

Tamar believed her sisters did not like her because they were “jealous” and were haters. At that point, Toni looked straight into the camera and said, “Mental illness is real.”

While speaking in a confessional, Toni opined that Tamar was “going through something” and that she could see her “slip.”

Matters intensified when Towanda accused Tamar of getting involved with Toni’s ex-partner, which Tamar denied.

She, in turn, pointed fingers at Towanda for doing the same thing. One thing led to another, and the fight turned physical. Tamar pulled Trina’s hair and kicked her when she was trying to intervene.

Ultimately, Towanda suggested that they press charges against Tamar; however, Toni disagreed.

Stay tuned for more updates.