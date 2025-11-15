"Strong, resilient, and full of pride" - Team Philippines’ Robyn Brown enters Physical: Asia determined to prove Filipinos belong on any stage

Robyn Brown of Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@runrobyn_)

Robyn Brown, a Filipino American hurdler and national track star, joined the international competition Physical: Asia to represent Filipino athletes and demonstrate their presence on a global platform.

In an exclusive interview with The Manila Times on November 15, 2025, Brown stated,

"I wanted to show that Filipinos are strong, resilient, and full of pride."

She described her participation in Physical: Asia as a personal and professional challenge that tested both physical and mental limits, emphasizing her commitment to discipline, consistency, and focus in competitive settings.

Robyn Brown’s journey from national hurdles to representing the Philippines at Physical: Asia

Track career and athletic foundation

Brown​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is one of the elite athletes in the United States, and she has set national records in hurdling events.

In her own words, the 400-meter hurdles is "both brutal and beautiful; a discipline that truly holds my heart," meaning that the event is very physically demanding but also a mental challenge.

According to Brown, the 400-m hurdles is "her personality" because it is known as one of the most difficult track events and it requires both physical and mental stamina as well as continuous ​‍​‌‍​‍‌challenges.

Her training incorporates repetition, discipline, and strategies to maintain both physical conditioning and mental readiness.

The Filipino athlete's approach to hurdles involves managing fatigue while maintaining precision.

Brown explained that every race feels like a "battle," not only against time but also against herself, and that is where she performs at her best.

She noted that the mental preparation for competitive events involves constant attention and reflection, saying,

"For me, the mental prep that goes into breaking a national record or pushing through something as intense as ‘Physical: Asia’ is nonstop."

Mental preparedness and daily routine

Brown integrates mental conditioning into her daily schedule to ensure focus and consistency. She uses daily affirmations and self-checks to address energy and concentration levels as needed. She stated,

"If something’s not right, I try to address it as soon as I can, it’s all part of staying mentally strong and focused."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌ hurdler talked about how crucial it was to balance the mind and body work and called mental readiness her key to success, not only in sports but also in global competitions.

Her ways of getting ready are based on being steady and knowing herself, which she also applies to any competition.

The athlete from the Philippines said that she has always been attracted to situations that challenge her beyond her limits, and the "hurdles" are exactly what they do.

She says that it is through self-monitoring and having a certain lifestyle that one can remain at a high level under pressure, particularly when it is a situation like a national record or a competition on ​‍​‌‍​‍‌TV.

Representation in international competition

Brown’s participation in Physical: Asia was driven by the goal of representing Filipino athletes on an international stage. She commented:

"Competing in ‘Physical: Asia’ was nothing like I imagined, and it pushed me in ways I have never experienced before."

She explained that the competition tested her in areas beyond traditional track events, combining physical endurance with mental resilience.

She further clarified the purpose of her participation, linking it to national representation.

Brown stressed it​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was part of my demonstration that the Filipino athletes can perform on the same level as athletes from other countries, which was basically my role.

She expressed that it was a challenge to her profession and at the same time an opportunity to show the Filipino presence in the world athletic competitions.

Stay tuned for more updates.