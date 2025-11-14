"Has me going back and reminiscing" - Team Philippines’ Robyn Brown recalls Day 1 on set as teams arrive on Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@netflixph)

Physical: Asia Team Philippines' Robyn Lauren Brown addressed the title directly by explaining why recent episodes prompted her to revisit the first day of filming. In her Instagram post on November 12, 2025, she stated,

"How it (sort of) started. I know this is a bit backwards, but these recent episodes [have] me going back and reminiscing."

Brown also described the group’s early coordination efforts, noting that the team was working to finalize their entrance before meeting Manny Pacquiao in the green room.

Robyn Brown revisits Team Philippines’ first day on set for Physical: Asia

Coordination before their entrance

In her video post featuring Mark Striegl, Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag, Justin Coveney, and Ray Jefferson Querubin, Brown recounted the team’s initial preparations.

She explained that there were lots of "nerves" during breakfast that morning, particularly as other teams began arriving on set, which added to the tension while they were trying to finalize their entrance.

The track athlete provided a direct description of the environment as teams began arriving. Brown also emphasized their collective planning for the arena entrance. Her caption read,

“Day 1 on set and we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to enter our arena before Manny po meets us at our green room!”

The team’s early coordination became central to her recollection of their first day.

Previous challenge against Team Thailand

Before her post about Day 1, Brown shared photos and clips from the Death Match Ball Snatch challenge against Team Thailand.

She explained that she was glad to have fellow Filipina, Lara Liwanag, by her side, describing her teammate as "CALM •COOL•COLLECTED" throughout the challenge, while Brown herself focused on iso-gripping the ball and moving through sand and water.

She further highlighted the support and coordinated guidance from teammates on the sidelines, explaining that their coaching helped them execute each step of the challenge effectively.

Brown also acknowledged the opposing team members involved in the matchup, describing the competition against Team Thailand's Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan and Ploy Nuannaree Olsen as "death-defyingly strong" and emphasizing the toughness of the matchup.

She detailed both the physical demands of the challenge and the teamwork required, noting that every word and cheer from teammates contributed to their execution during the event.

The caption continued with an expression of appreciation for the support the team received:

“Thank you guys so much for your unwavering support everyone! I loved that you guys were screaming WITH US!!!”

Standing after Quest 3

Standing after Quest 3, Team Philippines’ performance placed them behind Australia and Korea. In Pillar Vaulting, Australia earned 3 points, Korea 2 points, and the Philippines 1 point.

In Stone Totem Endurance, Australia again secured 3 points, Korea 2, and the Philippines 1. The team placed first in Hanging Endurance with 3 points, while Australia earned 2 points and Korea 1.

In The Sack Toss, Australia and Korea tied with 2.5 points each, and the Philippines received 1 point.

The team’s roster included Manny Pacquiao, Mark “Mugen” Striegl, Ray Jefferson Querubin, Justin Coveney, Robyn Lauren Brown, Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag, and, later, Justin Hernandez, who joined in Episode 5.

Following Quest 3, Team Philippines was eliminated from the competition, alongside Team Turkey, which lost against Japan and Mongolia.

Their elimination marked the end of their run in that stage of the series, concluding their involvement in the series’ ongoing challenges and team-based events.

