Physical: Asia - Breaking down the 4 most dominant performances in Quest 3

Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan from Team Mongolia (Image via Instagram/@amarsaikhan_adiyasuren)

In Quest 3 of Physical: Asia, six remaining national teams were split into two groups to contest four events — Pillar Vaulting, Stone Totem (Totem Pole) Endurance, Hanging Endurance, and the Sack Toss — to reduce the field from six teams to four.

Two teams were eliminated (one from each group), and four individual performances rose above the rest, swinging outcomes and leaving a clear imprint on the competition.

Although each team delivered multiple strong efforts across the four events, these four performances stood out as the decisive contributions that helped push their teams through Quest 3.

Physical: Asia — Quest 3: The four standout efforts

Quest 3 was framed as a team representative match on Physical: Asia: each nation selected representatives for each of the four tasks, points were awarded 3–2–1 for first through third, and the lowest-scoring team in each group was eliminated.

The format put a premium on clutch individual output — and four competitors delivered exactly that.







1) Dom “Tomato” Di Tommaso — Pillar Vaulting (Team Australia)

Dom “Tomato” Di Tommaso (often billed simply as Dom Tomato) had the clearest speed and technique advantage in the Pillar Vaulting relay.

A parkour specialist, Dom, used fluid criss-cross vaults and clean landings to build a decisive lead for Australia in that event.

As Dom himself put it while previewing the test,



“It's jumping over blocks, which is 100 per cent what I train.”



His execution — praised repeatedly by viewers and on fan forums — helped Australia secure top points in Pillar Vaulting and set the tone for their Quest 3 performance.

2) Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan & Enkh-Orgil (Team Mongolia) — Stone Totem Endurance

In the Totem Pole endurance match, Mongolia produced a breakthrough stand: teammates Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan and Enkh-Orgil (Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu) held the heavy stone pillars for an episode-defining stretch, clocking a recorded stand of approximately 41 minutes and 39 seconds — the new benchmark in Quest 3.

That time dwarfed other Group B efforts and put Mongolia firmly on the board as a team that could survive extreme static strength tests.

The length and discipline of their hold were repeatedly noted in coverage and in viewer reaction threads, and the time now sits among the season’s most impressive endurance marks.

3) Mark “Mugen” Striegl — Hanging Endurance (Team Philippines)

The Hanging Endurance test rewarded stillness and pain tolerance, and Mark “Mugen” Striegl’s showing for Team Philippines became one of Quest 3’s defining moments

Mark outlasted his Group A opponents in a near-three-hour test, securing critical points for the Philippines and proving the value of composure under extreme fatigue.

Coverage described the effort as “near three hours,” and Mark’s performance was credited with keeping the Philippines competitive in the overall Quest 3 standings.

4) Eddie Williams — Sack Toss (Team Australia)

Australia’s Eddie Williams, the team’s strongman, dominated the Sack Toss with repeated high, efficient throws well above the four-meter requirement.

His power and technique allowed Australia to register the top result in that event; one memorable in-match moment captured his nonchalance under load — after scoring an exceptionally high number of successful tosses, he told teammates,



“I am hungry.”



Eddie’s endurance and consistent form turned the Sack Toss from a close test into a rout and helped Australia maintain an overall points lead in their group.

Why did these four performances matter on Physical: Asia?

Each of the four performances above directly translated into team points that determined which nations advanced and which were eliminated.

Australia’s strong combined showing (Dom in Pillar Vaulting and Eddie in Sack Toss) gave them a critical edge, while Mongolia’s record totem hold win was decisive in Group B.

The format’s design — forcing teams to nominate individuals for each event and counting every point equally — made these solo displays the fulcrum upon which team survival rested.

By the end of Quest 3, two teams left the competition (Philippines and Turkiye), and four teams moved forward — but the individual narratives created by Dom, Adiyasuren & Enkh-Orgil, Mark Mugen, and Eddie now define expectations.

Physical: Asia will continue to reward athletes who can combine technical skill with endurance; the competitors who turned in these dominant displays have not only helped their nations but also etched themselves into the season’s highlight reel.

Stay tuned for more updates.