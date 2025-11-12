"Fought with heart and grit": Physical: Asia fans react to Team Philippines' elimination

Team Philippines from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@justin_coveney)

Netflix’s hit competition show, Physical: Asia, aired episodes 7-9 on November 11, 2025. The new batch of episodes saw two countries bid farewell to the competition – Team Philippines and Team Turkey.

Physical: Asia fans were disappointed to see the Philippines take their leave from the show, having seen them strive and give their all to retain their spots in the competition.

The Philippines was eliminated in Quest 3, unable to outperform their competitors, Korea and Australia.

While Australia dominated the round, the real contest of survival was between the Philippines and Korea.

Although they put their best foot forward, attempting to stay in the running for the winner’s title, their efforts fell short as the pressure of the competition overwhelmed them.

In the last round of Quest 3, Sack Toss, the Philippines, faced Korea in a head-to-head contest and needed to win to survive.

Justin Hernandez, who stepped in place of Manny Pacquiao, played in the last round. Although he looked promising at first, his mistakes under pressure cost his team their place in the competition.

Viewers of the Netflix series were sad to see Team Philippines leave, but they also commended them for consistently showcasing their skills. Netizens flocked to X to share their thoughts, as one commented:

“Team Philippines fought with heart and grit. It’s tough that they’re eliminated, but they made us proud.”

Many fans of the show were disappointed with the outcome, but also praised the Filipino athletes for representing their country well.

“wtf philippines got eliminated in physical asia if only justin isn't in the 2nd position for the sack toss i think philippines would have made it onto the next round, no more sea country representative,” a fan wrote.

“honestly surprised Philippines lasted this long given that athletes in our country barely get funded/supported compared to the other countries here. Proud of them still! more proof that we should support our athletes if we wanna see them win on international stages,” another one commented.

“Tbh, I didn’t have any expectations for Team PH — I just said, as long as they’re not the first team to get eliminated. But, they proved how strong they are! I’m so proud of Team Pilipinas — they truly showed the Pinoy capability and our strong fighting spirit,” an X user reacted.

Other Physical: Asia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Philippines: out! Not watching anymore. Hahahaha. (Not bitter, just that I don't have any team to cheer for anymore.)” a person wrote.

“Ugh! Philippines getting eliminated got me crying…But they did really great!!” another netizen commented.

“nooooo team philippines got eliminated :(( not the ending we hoped for but what a f**king run! beyond proud of our filo athletes,” a fan posted.

“It’s been a great opportunity”: Physical: Asia star Robyn opens up about Team Philippines’ elimination from the show

In Quest 3, Team Philippines and Team Korea were closely matched, as each strived not to lose because losing the last game – the Sack Toss match – would mean elimination.

To win, they had to toss a heavy sack over a hurdle within the given time. While Australia’s Eddie aced through the challenge, Justin and Korea’s Amotti struggled to get the rhythm.

However, the moment they settled in, they rarely made mistakes.

But it was not easy for long, as the sack’s weight kept increasing and the time to throw it kept reducing.

After tossing the weight for multiple rounds, Justin reached his limit. He made a mistake, and his sack did not cross the hurdle on his first try.

He failed on his second attempt as well, and with the timer running out, the challenge sealed Team Philippines’ fate in the competition.

After the results were announced, Team Philippines’ Robyn broke down in tears while speaking to the cameras.

“As athletes and individuals, it’s been amazing. It’s been a great opportunity to be selected to be among you guys. I’m so sad that we’re leaving,” she said.

Justin Hernandez added that although he was sad to be eliminated, he was grateful for the opportunity to compete alongside his “awesome and wonderful teammates.”

Stay tuned for more updates.