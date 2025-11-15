Who competed on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 Episode 7? Details explored

Liza Koshy speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 episode 7 aired with its regular format of toss-up puzzles, themed rounds and a bonus round designed for celebrity contestants.

This week’s participants included several well-known figures from entertainment. In the episode, Liza Koshy, Paul Walter Hauser and Phoebe Robinson competed, each representing a charity of their choice.

The episode, which aired on November 14, 2025, featured the same structure as the show, allowing each celebrity to earn varying amounts for their chosen charity while solving puzzles under standard game rules.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestants and their charities

Paul Walter Hauser, an Emmy-winning actor known for Black Bird, Naked Gun, Fantastic Four and Cobra Kai, played for Serve L.A.

Serve​‍​‌‍​‍‌ L.A. is an organization that gives out meals and offers community services to the homeless and less fortunate people in Los Angeles.

Paul was very active in the episode as he tried his hand at multiple toss-up puzzles and themed rounds. Although he experienced some spins on the bankrupt wedge, he was also able to solve key puzzles, resulting in a higher charity payout.

Ultimately, he was able to donate $110,200 to Serve L.A.

The ONE Campaign, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing economic opportunities and combating the most preventable diseases worldwide, was represented by Phoebe Robinson, co-creator of Two Dope Queens and lead actress in Everything’s Trash.

She participated in rounds such as $1,000 and $2,000 toss-up puzzles and also solved music-themed puzzles, including those by Talking Heads and Radiohead.

Despite facing some incorrect letters and bankrupt rounds, her final moment was marked with a charity donation of $31,000.

Liza Koshy, the host of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and the actress in The Naked Gun, was the competitor for Ghetto Film School, an organization that aims to empower the youth with the skills and necessary resources to become future ​‍​‌‍​‍‌storytellers.

Liza solved multiple puzzles, including I Have Not Laughed So Hard, I Cried and Wayd?, navigating spins, letter purchases, and bankrupt wedges. She finished the episode with a total of $35,850 in contributions for her charity.

Game rounds and puzzle details

The episode began with a $1,000 toss-up puzzle titled Risky Business and a $2,000 toss-up puzzle labeled Phrase.

In Round 1, “Never Have I Ever,” Paul lost $2,050 due to a bankrupt wedge, Phoebe had a negative response for a letter, and Liza solved the puzzle to earn $5,550.

Round 2, “Before & After,” included a bankruptcy for Phoebe, multiple letters and purchases for Liza, and Paul solving the Forbidden Fruit of the Loom for $14,700.

The Triple Toss-Up featured music-based puzzles; Phoebe and Paul solved Talking Heads, Radiohead, and Heart. Round 3, “Rhyme Time,” saw Paul solving Righty Tighty Lefty Loosey, earning $28,100.

In the second game, the toss-up puzzles included Happy Hour ($1,000) and a $2,000 phrase puzzle. Round 1, “Movie Quote,” featured Paul reciting Wax On, Wax Off, Wax On, Wax Off for $7,400.

Round 2, “Before & After,” involved solving Pamela Anderson Cooper amid bankruptcies and letter choices affecting totals.

Round 3, “What Time Is It?” moved to the speed-up segment, with Liza solving Better Late Than Never for $25,300.

Bonus round and final charity totals

Paul advanced to the Million Dollar Bonus Round, solving that Cristiano Ronaldo is a Brand Ambassador for Nike in four seconds, but did not win the top prize.

Liza and Phoebe participated in their bonus rounds without winning the top prize but secured additional contributions to their charities.

The final charity totals were: Paul Walter Hauser with $110,200, Liza Koshy with $35,850, and Phoebe Robinson with $31,000.

All gameplay followed the standard Celebrity Wheel of Fortune format, including spin-and-solve rounds, toss-up puzzles, and themed challenges.

