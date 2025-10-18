Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 episode 3 recap: The Hunting Wives stars face wild rounds and close calls on game night

The Hunting Wives' Malin Akerman speaks onstage during the 'How VCs have Shaped Our World Today, Tomorrow and How' and 'How Entrepreneurs are Our New Rock Stars' panel (Image via Getty)

On October 17, 2025, the third episode of Season 6 of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ​series brought The Hunting Wives actors Jamie Ray Newman, Katie Lowes and Malin Akerman in a competition that lasted for two entire games.

The three ladies had several close calls, passed chances, and in several instances, they had to solve the problem quickly as they turned the wheel for the charities they had selected.

Jamie played for Hope for Paws, Katie represented Hilarity for Charity, and Malin competed for Opportunity International.

Both rounds concluded with Bonus Round attempts for the $1 million prize, though neither contestant claimed the top award.

Episode 3 highlights of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6

Game 1: Early wins and a missed million-dollar opportunity

The episode opened without the usual wheel spin introduction, with Ryan Seacrest noting a duck whistle brought by one of the contestants.

Jamie Ray Newman solved the first Toss-Up puzzle, “YOUR CHEATIN’ HEART,” earning $1,000. Malin Akerman followed with a Round 1 win, correctly solving “PLAYED SPIN THE BOTTLE” for $7,750 after both Jamie and Katie hit Bankrupt earlier in the round.

In Round 2, Katie initially built up potential earnings and a Million Dollar Wedge but lost her turn before solving. Malin misread the puzzle “BRITTANY SNOW GLOBES” as “BRITTANY SNOW PLOWES,” which allowed Jamie to steal the round and gain the lead with $13,000.

The Triple Toss-Up category, “Event,” included four answer options, all of which were wedding-related. Jamie answered “DESTINATION WEDDING,” Katie answered “ROYAL WEDDING” and Malin ended the series with “SHOTGUN WEDDING.”

Third round’s puzzle, “WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE, WHO NEEDS ENEMIES?” was Katie's solution for $23,300, thus she became the winner of Game 1. She went on to the Bonus Round with a total amount of $28,300.

In the Bonus Round, Katie took the risk of choosing the “SHOW BIZ” category and spinning the bonus wheel letter P. The last puzzle was “CHOREOGRAPHY.” The letters she picked gave very little assistance, so she did not solve the puzzle; hence, she did not win the $50,000 prize.

Game 2: Consistent solves and strong finishes

Jamie started the second match with the answer "EMBARRASS YOURSELF ON TV" for $1,000. The following Toss-Up, "EVERYTHING IS BIGGER IN TEXAS," was taken by Malin, who got $2,000. Jamie then made the winning move in Round 1 with the words "DENTAL PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT," thereby increasing her money to $12,300.

The second round had the lyrics as the category, with the correct response being "WHAT A GIRL WANTS, WHAT A GIRL NEEDS" which Jamie gave for $21,700. This was her total for the whole night, which went over $35,000 and, therefore, she was given the Million Dollar Wedge.

The “WAYD?” The Triple Toss-Up category focused on legal actions. Jamie solved “SWEARING UNDER OATH” and “ESTABLISHING AN ALIBI,” while Malin completed the third puzzle, “GETTING OFF SCOT-FREE.”

Round 3, under the “SHOW BIZ” category, was played as a Speed-Up round. The puzzle “STAYING IN CHARACTER” was solved by Malin for $24,650 after Katie’s incorrect guess.

Final totals for Game 2 were Katie with $30,000, Malin with $31,650 and Jamie leading with $45,000 plus the Million Dollar Wedge.

Bonus round and final outcome

Jamie advanced to the final Bonus Round, selecting the “PHRASE” category. Landing on the E in “GAME,” she received the puzzle “IT’S VERY HUSH–HUSH.”

Her chosen letters did not assist in solving and she was unable to complete the phrase. The revealed prize value was $50,000.

The $1 million prize remained unclaimed, with the envelope’s hiding spot two spaces away from the chosen letter. Total winnings from both games reached over $135,000 combined for charity.

Stay tuned for more updates.