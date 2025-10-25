Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's Alex dominates Triple Toss-Up solving FREAKS, GEEKS, and TWIN PEAKS

In the October 24, 2025, episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Game 1 saw Michael Zegen take the win with $20,500, correctly solving the final Song/Artist puzzle YELLOW by Coldplay.

Alex Borstein and Paul Feig participated actively, with Alex accumulating $2,000 and Paul reaching $34,000 before the final puzzle.

In Game 2, Alex emerged as the leading contestant by solving all three puzzles in the Triple Toss-Up round, FREAKS, GEEKS, and TWIN PEAKS.

Her accurate solves and strategic letter choices helped her secure a final score of $43,000, surpassing both Paul and Michael.

Game 2 highlights of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 episode 4

Setting the stage

Game 2 began with the $1,000 Toss-Up in the PHRASE category. Paul correctly solved it with “YOU LOOK MARVELOUS.”

The segment included commentary on Paul’s background as a cocktail enthusiast, author of Cocktail Time: The Ultimate Guide to Grown-Up Fun, and creator of his gin brand. The $2,000 Toss-Up in the SHOW BIZ category was also claimed by Paul, giving him an early lead.

Round 1 featured a BEFORE & AFTER puzzle, which Paul solved as “LENNY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN,” earning $12,400. Alex and Michael participated in letter guesses throughout the round.

Michael, whose grandfather was a Polish immigrant and restaurant owner in New York City, made notable contributions during this stage, though Paul maintained a leading position with $15,400.

Round 2 focused on a THING puzzle. Michael initially gained $10,500, taking advantage of a missed letter by Alex. Paul continued accumulating prize money with multiple correct letters, and Alex made strategic guesses but did not solve the puzzle at this stage.

Triple Toss-Up round performance

The Triple Toss-Up round marked a turning point in the game. The first puzzle, FREAKS, was correctly solved by Alex, demonstrating precise timing in letter selection.

Paul solved the second puzzle, GEEKS, while Michael completed the third puzzle, TWIN PEAKS, resulting in split prize money.

Alex’s consistent earlier performance and accumulated winnings ensured she remained the game leader heading into Round 3.

Round 3 and comeback win

Round 3 featured a NEVER HAVE I EVER puzzle. Michael and Paul accumulated several incorrect letters during the round, while Alex executed correct selections, including high-value consonants.

She solved the puzzle with “I’VE NEVER LIED ABOUT MY AGE,” adding $38,000 and securing the game win. Her final score of $43,000 reflected consistent accuracy and effective decision-making.

Paul finished with $20,400, and Michael ended with $15,500, bringing the total game winnings to $78,900. No penalty spins were recorded in this episode.

Bonus round attempt and behind-the-scenes context

Alex advanced to the $100,000 Bonus Round after leading the main game, selecting the PHRASE category for her final puzzle.

The puzzle was a throwback from an October 22, 2009, episode, offering a nostalgic element for long-time viewers. During the round, the host revealed the letters designated by the show, and Alex attempted to solve it with “GAVE IT A WHIRL.”

She missed by one letter, with the correct answer being “GIVE IT A WHIRL,” resulting in the forfeiture of the $50,000 potential prize.

The Bonus Round segment also included context about Alex’s off-screen activities. At the time of filming, she was performing a small tour titled “Alex Borstein is Thirsty.”

While the show made light references to the theme of the tour, including speculation about whether she preferred martinis or soup, no specific personal preference was confirmed during the game.

