Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’s Michael Zegen wins with Coldplay’s “Yellow” and a trip to Walt Disney World

On the October 24, 2025, episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Michael Zegen secured the win during Game 1 by solving the Song/Artist puzzle with Coldplay’s “Yellow.”

This victory awarded him a cash prize of $20,500 and qualified him for a trip to Walt Disney World. Zegen competed alongside Paul Feig and Alex Borstein, who also participated in the episode, playing for their chosen charities.

Zegen’s gameplay included successes in multiple rounds, including the Triple Toss-Up and Before & After categories. His final score of $21,100 led the celebrity panel for this portion of the show.

Toss-Up rounds

The first $1,000 Toss-Up puzzle asked contestants to identify a common phrase. Paul Feig solved this puzzle first. Feig, known for directing Bridesmaids, Spy, and Heat, competed for the charity It Gets Better, which supports LGBTQ+ youth.

Michael​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Zegen, who is famous for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Penguin, was the representative of Camp Sunshine and Camp Snowflake, while Alex Borstein, who is the co-star of Zegen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was the player for the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation.

The $2,000 Toss-Up puzzle was the phrase "Stop Me If You've Heard This One." Paul Feig was disqualified for omitting the second word. Alex Borstein accurately solved the puzzle, thus she got the wheel for the next ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌round.

Round 1: Tongue Twister

Round 1 featured the category Tongue Twister. Contestants encountered multiple Bankrupts and incorrect letters. Michael Zegen experienced a $650 bankruptcy but correctly collected letters including C, K, and E.

Alex Borstein scored $1,500 for a set of letters, and Paul Feig earned $500 and $2,000 in separate turns. Feig ultimately solved the puzzle “How Much Wood Would a Woodchuck Chuck” for $7,500.

Round 2: Before & After

The Before & After round presented puzzles that combined two connected phrases. Paul Feig lost $7,500 due to a bankruptcy and incorrect letter selections.

Michael Zegen faced a $650 bankruptcy but later solved the puzzle for $11,100 by correctly identifying multiple letters. Alex Borstein contributed $2,000 in this round, while Feig’s total reached $8,500.

Triple Toss-Up and Song/Artist Puzzle

The Triple Toss-Up included the puzzles Workout Routine, Routine Checkup, and Stand-Up Routine. Michael Zegen correctly solved the second and third puzzles, securing additional points.

The final Song/Artist puzzle was “Yellow” by Coldplay. Michael Zegen correctly solved this puzzle, earning $20,500. His total score of $21,100 placed him ahead of Alex Borstein, who had $2,000, and Paul Feig, who finished with $8,500.

Winning the Song/Artist puzzle also earned Zegen a trip to Walt Disney World, which was part of the celebrity prize package.

Michael Zegen led all contestants in Game 1 after completing rounds across multiple categories. The final scores reflected a combination of correct letter selections, solved puzzles, and penalty deductions.

Alex​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Borstein's total was made up of her profits from the $2,000 Toss-Up, Tongue Twister, and Before & After rounds. Paul Feig's total was made up of the Tongue Twister and Before & After rounds, with changes for Bankrupts and a disqualification in the Toss-Up.

After the break, Michael Zegen's steady play and correct Song/Artist answer not only made him the leader but also earned him the money and the trip ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌prize.

