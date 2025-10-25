Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes Alex Borstein, Paul Feig, and Michael Zegen as they compete for charity in the latest episode

Michael Zegen attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the October 24, 2025, episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Alex Borstein, Paul Feig, and Michael Zegen came on board as contestants to raise money for their chosen charities.

The show was composed of two full games, with each celebrity going through several puzzle rounds to win money for their chosen charities.

Borstein was the one to represent the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation, Feig was the one to play for the It Gets Better Project, and Zegen was the one to support Camp Sunshine and Camp Snowflake.

The total amount of money that was raised for the charities at the end of the show was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌$78,900.

Charity competition heats up with Borstein, Feig, and Zegen on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Alex Borstein’s background and chosen charity

According to the Television Academy, Alex Borstein is an American actress, voice artist, writer, and comedian. She is widely recognized for voicing Lois Griffin on Family Guy and for her Emmy-winning role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ native of Deerfield, Illinois, she is a graduate of San Francisco State University, where she studied rhetoric.

She learned improvisational comedy at the ACME Comedy Theatre in California and was eventually selected to be on MADtv after being spotted by talent scouts.

Borstein has been in a bunch of TV shows and movies, such as Gilmore Girls, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Catwoman, and Dinner for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Schmucks

Beyond acting, she has contributed as a writer and producer on the Showtime series Shameless and operates her own production company, Crackerpants, Inc.

On the latest episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Borstein played on behalf of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation. She has hemophilia and has worked to raise awareness for women with bleeding disorders.

In the second game of the episode, she won $43,000, solving the final puzzle “LIED ABOUT MY AGE” to secure a comeback victory.

Paul Feig’s appearance and performance

As per Ridley Scott Associates, Paul Feig, known for directing Bridesmaids, Spy, and Ghostbusters (2016), also joined the competition.

His earlier career included stand-up comedy and a notable appearance on The $25,000 Pyramid, where he won $29,000.

Feig is also the creator of the gin brand Artingstall’s Brilliant London Dry Gin and author of Cocktail Time: The Ultimate Guide to Grown-Up Fun.

In the first half of the latest episode, Feig represented the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit organization supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

He gained an early lead by solving puzzles such as “HOW MUCH WOOD WOULD A WOODCHUCK CHUCK” and “YELLOW BY COLDPLAY.”

Feig ended the game with $34,000 and advanced to the bonus round, though he was unable to solve the final puzzle “FOOTING THE BILL.”

Michael Zegen’s gameplay and charitable cause

TV Insider reports say that Michael Zegen, recognized for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Boardwalk Empire, also competed.

Born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Zegen began his career with recurring comedic segments on the Late Show with David Letterman before transitioning to dramatic television roles.

Zegen played for Camp Sunshine and Camp Snowflake, two programs serving children and young adults with disabilities in his hometown.

During the first half of the latest episode, he solved “WINNING A TONY SHALHOUB” and “STAND-UP ROUTINE,” finishing with $21,100.

In the second half, he earned an additional $15,500 after solving “MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY” and participating in multiple toss-up rounds.

By the episode’s conclusion, the three celebrities collectively raised $78,900 for their respective charities.