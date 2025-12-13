Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 episode 4 Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Youtube)

The next episode of Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 is arriving very soon.

Episode 4 titled Blood and Bone is set to premiere on Friday, December 19, 2025.

In the United States, the episode will air on the Starz cable channel at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

At the same time, it will also be available to stream on the Starz app and the official Starz website making it easy for viewers to watch live or on demand.

The show follows a weekly release pattern with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Episode 4 arrives exactly one week after Episode 3 which premiered on December 12.

This steady schedule has helped fans stay connected to the story as it unfolds week by week. If you are a viewer asking where to see Spartacus: House of Ashur, let us tell you that it is a Starz original series.

For US viewers, the series is available on cable or satellite TV through Starz.

Cord-cutters can also use the Starz app or add Starz as a channel via the supported services like Prime Video Channels to watch the series online where available.

The series is shown through Starz partners and local platforms in other regions.

Currently, it is not offered by Netflix or any other major worldwide streaming platforms.

Where the season’s most significant event takes place is in Episode 4.

Thanks to the shocking conclusion of Episode 3, the situation surrounding Ashur keeps getting worse.

As the foes draw closer and powerful Roman characters are ready to appear, the upcoming episode is likely to take the plot to a more dangerous level.

What to expect from Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 1 Episode 4, "Blood and Bone"

Episode 4 Blood and Bone is expected to focus on Ashur’s struggle to secure his place in Capua’s brutal political and gladiator world.

The official synopsis indicates that Ashur is fighting against time to secure a place at the Ludi Apollinares, the most important games which could be decisive for his future.

His plans become even more urgent with the expected arrival of Marcus Crassus whose presence will mean very close Roman supervision and an increased risk.

The episode is portrayed as a decisive moment for the entire season.

Ashur's plots are likely to be more daring and desperate involving a mix of politics, deception and murder.

His status as dominus remains precarious and his adversaries are closely monitoring him for any sign of vulnerability.

A single wrong decision could ruin all the achievements he has made so far.

The audience will also see an increase in the arena odds.

The title Blood and Bone hints at harsher fights and painful choices both inside and outside the ludus.

Gladiators may be pushed beyond their limits as Ashur tries to prove his house is worthy of elite games.

Tension among fighters, trainers and slaves is expected to grow, following the cracks already shown in earlier episodes.

On the political side, the looming arrival of Crassus changes the balance of power in Capua.

Ashur must impress the right people while hiding his vulnerabilities.

This mix of survival, ambition and fear is expected to drive the episode forward.

Overall Episode 4 aims to deepen the season’s central theme: power always comes at a cost.

The rise of Ashur shall lead to greater risks and dignify the stage to precondition even as bigger episodes have been taking the route.

Stay tuned for more updates.