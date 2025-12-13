Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Tommy Egan in Power Book IV: Force season 3 (Custom image edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Starz])

Tension and power struggles are brewing for Tommy Egan in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7. While killing Claudia two episodes ago has given him some confidence, there are many forces working against him. Some of them are even closer to him than he realizes.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7 will release next week on December 19, 2025, on Starz to continue the betrayal and shifting alliance narratives teased in the previous episode.

There are only four episodes left and a war is brewing. Miguel has essentially put a target on his head after saving Tommy from being killed by Ortega's assassin. Meanwhile, Tommy is still in the blind spot about what has been going on in his circle.

When will Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7 come out and where can you watch it

New episodes of Power Book IV: Force season 3 arrive weekly on Friday evenings. This means episode 6 will be released next week on Friday, December 19, at its usual timeslot of 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

Check out the table below for more release timing details per region:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, December 19, 2025 5 pm Central Time Friday, December 19, 2025 7 pm Eastern Time Friday, December 19, 2025 8 pm British Summer Time Saturday, December 20, 2025 1 am Central European Time Saturday, December 20, 2025 2 am Eastern European Time Saturday, December 20, 2025 3 am India Standard Time Saturday, December 20, 2025 6:30 am Japan Standard Time Saturday, December 20, 2025 10 am

Watch Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 7 exclusively on Starz. All previous and upcoming episodes are available for streaming via the Starz website and the Starz app.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 recap and what to expect in episode 7

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 is titled Asset Forfeiture. Claudia's death is on the news and the Yardies have been wiped out. Tommy and the rest are happy with how they were able to pin the deaths on the cartel. But Stacy knows better and having their biggest asset killed is a huge blow.

But she couldn't possibly arrest Tommy for it and even plays into his game by arresting someone connected to the cartel for Claudia's death. Meanwhile, Jenard seems successful in causing a bigger rift between Diamond and Tommy.

He manages to convince Diamond to work with the Chinese behind Tommy's back and tries to gain votes from the coalition against Tommy. Meanwhile, Tommy learns about the baby, which Mireya decides to keep.

The pregnancy news also puts Tommy's rival and Mireya's brother, Miguel, in a tight spot. He has an agreement with Ortega for Tommy's death the night of their family dinner. The pregnancy news changed his mind, but it comes with a cost - his death.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 ends with Tommy's life spared, but Miguel receives the 'calling card' from Ortega, signaling his impending death. But he's not conceding just yet. The teaser for episode 7 shows Miguel getting ready for what's coming to him.

Meanwhile, Tommy is cashing in on his investment in Stacy's candidacy. But it seems like Jenard is not done creating a rift between Tommy and his allies. He started with Diamond and the teaser shows him shifting Vic to his side as well.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 will be the final season of the series.