How did Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin tie the knot? Inside their Vatican City wedding

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor reportedly get married in an intimate ceremony. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has reportedly tied the knot with long-term partner Dee Devlin in an intimate ceremony in Vatican City. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news and share glimpses of the couple heading towards their wedding at the "Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini" on December 12.

In a post shared on X by TMZ, the couple can be seen smiling at the paps, dressed in their wedding outfits. Most details of the ceremony have been kept private; sources reported that the wedding featured fireworks, followed by a reception at the castle.

People magazine reported that the couple first met in 2008 and have been together since then. The couple first welcomed their child, Conor Jr., in 2017, followed by daughter Croai in 2019 and sons Rian and Mack in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are married after approximately 17 years of partnership! People reported that the couple got engaged in 2020, coinciding with the latter's 33rd birthday. In a 2021 interview with Extra, McGregor opened up about how he wanted his wedding day to look. He told the outlet,

"My wedding is going to be extravagant, that’s for damn sure. We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. I’m ready for it all. We have got to find the location; it’s going to be Ireland, I’m gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it’s a big process. Let’s see what happens, I’m ready for it all.”

Unlike his wishes for an ideal wedding, Conor and Dee proceeded with their nuptials in Vatican City. The news outlet reported that their relationship has been the subject of multiple controversies, including his 2024 s**ual assault battery. The Irish MMA artist was reportedly found liable in the assault case and had to pay approximately "€250,000" in damages. Following the controversy, Conor had reportedly expressed his regrets in a now-deleted post on X and had apologized to his then-girlfriend, Dee. He wrote,

"I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me."

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are walking into a new chapter of their life. The latter has reportedly supported the former through a slew of controversies and has not left his side since the beginning of their relationship.