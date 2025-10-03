Did Conor McGregor slam “cowards” celebrating Charlie Kirk assassination? Viral claim explored

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Conor McGregor walks the red carpet at the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The recent unverified reports suggested that Conor McGregor lashed out at those who are celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death.

The viral claim originated from a post on Together We Rise, a Facebook page with 1.3 million followers. According to the rumor, "The Notorious" labeled the people celebrating the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder’s assassination as "cowards." The post asserted:

“With one incendiary statement, UFC superstar Conor McGregor has set the internet ablaze. Reacting to Charlie Kirk’s shocking death, McGregor called out those celebrating the tragedy, saying: ‘Too many of you celebrating his death — you are cowards.’”

The Together We Rise post stated that McGregor’s statement received polarizing reactions. The page also shared a link to an untrustworthy website to corroborate the claim about the former UFC lightweight champion.

There is no evidence to support the rumor that Conor McGregor slammed the people celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination. It is not the only fake claim that has made its way onto the internet, as another Facebook page had previously misattributed a quote to McGregor.

A verified fan page of Brazilian MMA fighter Bibiano Fernandes posted an unverified statement of McGregor, in which he hailed Kirk.

“He [Charlie Kirk] fought battles outside the cage, and he’ll be remembered as a warrior.”

Similar to the previous statement, there is no evidence that McGregor made those comments about the late TPUSA co-founder and CEO. However, the UFC icon recently paid tribute to Kirk in an Instagram post.

Conor McGregor remembers Charlie Kirk in a throwback picture from a TPUSA event

In January 2025, a day before Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, Turning Point USA held its Inaugural-Eve Ball in Washington, DC. Conor McGregor, who attended the then-president-elect’s second inauguration, was also present at TPUSA’s event. "The Notorious" was captured on the red carpet.

McGregor shared his picture from the event recently and wrote:

“At the @turningpointusa inaugural “Eve Ball” in Washington D.C!”

He expressed his best wishes for the organization and added:

“More power to this movement and its people! Rest in Peace @charliekirk1776 🙏”

Previously, McGregor reacted to Erika Kirk’s statement at her late husband’s memorial. The current TPUSA CEO forgave the assassination suspect, Tyler Robinson, during the September 21 event at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Erika declared during her address:

“My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life. On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’ That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do.”

McGregor reacted to the statement with a “WOW” in a now-deleted X post. The MMA star also retweeted UFC’s tribute post dedicated to Kirk.

For those unaware, McGregor recently made headlines for announcing his upcoming fight at the White House. "The Notorious" responded to Sean Hannity during a conversation on Fox News. He said,

“It’s a done deal, signed, delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House for America's 250th birthday.”

While McGregor has confirmed his next fight, Dana White, the UFC CEO/president, has yet to respond. When asked about White’s confirmation, Conor asserted that he is in constant communication.

Earlier this year, in March, the Irish MMA fighter visited the White House, where President Trump hosted him and his family in the Oval Office.