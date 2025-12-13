The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Jack and Diane make a shocking discovery while Matt targets Sienna with Detective Annie

Jack, Annie and Mitch/Matt of The Young and the Restless [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Danger arrives home on The Young and the Restless as Matt, AKA Mitch, follows Sienna to town to avenge his ruin orchestrated by Victor as Noah took Sienna away in a romance. The criminal conman will likely endanger more lives as he reaches town with the corrupt cop Annie on his side. At the same time, Victor chooses to destroy Jack Abbott’s business and reputation. The long rivalry starts a fresh wave of attacks and counterattacks in the coming week of December 15, 2025.

The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Sienna arrive in town with Noah, Nick and Sharon after being rescued from Mitch’s clutches. At the same time, Victor used Cane’s AI program to wipe out Mitch’s assets. While Sharon disapproved of Sienna’s relationship with Noah, the latter was reluctant to let her go away, promising to protect her. Meanwhile, Nick planned to catch Mitch as he came after his wife.

Elsewhere, Michael celebrated his 20th anniversary despite having an interruption from Phyllis. Moreover, he informed Victor about Jack’s moves in closing their online operations. Armed with this information, Victor planned to launch his attack on Jack. Meanwhile, Audra found herself remembering her history with Holden and Sienna as The Young and the Restless fans got a glimpse of a murder in the past.

The Young and the Restless: The Abbott family is stunned by an attack

Preparing to protect his company from Victor’s AI attack, Jack Abbott made the difficult decision to take down all their online operations. However, Michael informed Victor, who had planned to wipe out Jabot using the AI. With online operations shut down, Victor is expected to look for new ways to attack his rival.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack will be surprised by a notification on his phone during the Abbott Communications launch party. It is likely that Victor will release the news of the closure of Jabot’s online operations on his media platform. This will likely rattle Jack, who will share Victor’s move with Diane.

While the launch party moves on to speeches and Sally speaks on stage, other guests may also receive the news on their phones. This will shatter Jack’s reputation. While Victor may expect Jack to feel ruined, the latter may plan his own revenge in the coming weeks.

The Young and the Restless: Matt arrives in town to avenge his insult

Recently, Matt, AKA Mitch, discovered that his wife, Sienna, was having an affair with Noah. He held the romantic couple hostage, but they escaped. While Noah and Sienna were rescued by Nick and Sharon, Victor ruined Mitch by destroying his assets. The Young and the Restless fans also discovered that Burrow is the decent cop while Annie is the corrupt one. Moreover, Friday, December 12, 2025, saw Matt arrive in town.

The upcoming episodes will see Matt trying to track down his wife and take revenge. While Annie will be sure that Sienna is living at the club, Matt may believe that to be too obvious. He may think Noah’s family may keep Sienna close to them. As fans already know, Nick booked rooms in Noah and Sienna’s names to fool Mitch, which Annie saw in the club’s register.

Soon, she may find that Sienna never stayed in her room. Whether she manages to track her target to Sharon’s house or the Newman ranch remains to be seen. With Nick ready to protect his family and Victor ready to take on any criminal, Annie and Mitch’s battle may continue for a long time.

The other story arc for the coming weeks revolves around Cane and his newfound closeness with his former spouse, Lily. This will continue to irk Phyllis, pushing her to create scenes in public. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch the upcoming drama involving the threats from Mitch while Jack scrambles to save his business and reputation.