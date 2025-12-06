Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Tommy in Power Book IV: Force season 3 (Image via YouTube/Starz)

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 continues the brewing power struggle within the Power universe. Alliances and partnerships will be questioned, futures will be decided, and both opportunities and challenges will fall on Tommy Egan's lap. As the show's third and final season hits its sixth episode out of ten, things are only getting warmed up for an eventual explosive finale.

In the previous episode, CBI's reach has gone wider after taking out the Yardies, and Tommy tied up loose ends after finally killing Claudia Flynn. It also teased some brewing betrayal and life-changing turn of events that will gravely affect Tommy's future. Fans can watch what happens next in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6, which will release next week on December 12, 2025, on Starz.

There are only five episodes left in the series, and here is everything viewers need to know in order not to miss out on the next episode.

When will Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 come out, and where can you watch it

New episodes of the series arrive every week on Fridays. This means Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 will release next week on December 12, 2025, at its usual time of 8:00 pm Eastern Time. Check out the table below for more details on release timings:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, December 12, 2025 5 pm Central Time Friday, December 12, 2025 7 pm Eastern Time Friday, December 12, 2025 8 pm British Summer Time Saturday, December 13, 2025 1 am Central European Time Saturday, December 13, 2025 2 am Eastern European Time Saturday, December 13, 2025 3 am India Standard Time Saturday, December 13, 2025 6:30 am Japan Standard Time Saturday, December 13, 2025 10 am

Watch Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 exclusively on Starz. All previous and upcoming episodes can be watched on the Starz website or the Starz app.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5 brief recap and what to expect in episode 6

Revenge powered the previous episode of Power Book IV: Force season 3. The episode title, The Last Dance, encapsulates Tommy Egan and Claudia Flynn's face-off. Claudia is back on the streets after an agreement with Stacy to bring Tommy to her, but Tommy bests both of them in the end. He forces Stacy to accept his money for her mayoral campaign fund after creating a damning video that can question her reputation if it gets out.

Tommy also bribes Elise into telling him Claudia's plan, which is why he's ready to fire the moment Claudia arrives at his home to kill him. Shots are fired, and Tommy wins in the end - Claudia is dead. Meanwhile, a meeting between the CBI and the Yardies ends in a bloodbath, with all the Yardies dead. While Tommy knows that Yardies hit the CBI first and killed Wheelie, he doesn't know that the CBI retaliated and ended up taking out an entire gang. It would spark tension between him and Diamond in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6.

Moreover, Mireya confirms that she's pregnant, but by the end of episode 5, she's left with an impossible decision. She saw the aftermath of Tommy and Claudia's war, and, going into episode 6, she will have to decide if being in Tommy's world is what she wants for herself and the baby.

Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for more news and updates on Power Book IV: Force season 3 as the series nears its finale.