St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

St. Denis Medical season 2 airs on NBC (Image via YouTube/ @NBC)

St. Denis Medical returns with season 2, episode 4, bringing another slice of workplace chaos to NBC’s offbeat mockumentary comedy. The new episode, set to air on November 17, 2025, continues the show’s focus on the everyday challenges of an underfunded Oregon hospital where the staff work hard to care for patients while juggling personal conflicts and administrative hurdles.

This week’s storyline highlights brewing tension at a medical conference as Ron and Bruce clash over professional differences, while Joyce attempts to boost morale during Nurse Appreciation Week. As the season continues, fans can expect more character-driven humor, awkward workplace dynamics and grounded glimpses into the pressure-filled world of community healthcare.

St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 4 airs on Monday

Season 2, episode 4 of St. Denis Medical arrives on Monday, November 17, 2025, continuing the show’s blend of workplace comedy and mockumentary-style storytelling. The episode airs during its regular primetime slot at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Viewers can expect the broadcast to follow the network’s standard Monday comedy lineup, making it easy for returning fans to tune in.

Where to watch St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 4

The episode will be available to watch live on NBC during its scheduled time. For those who prefer streaming, St. Denis Medical season 2, episode 4 will be accessible on Peacock the following day, allowing viewers to catch up on demand.

What to expect from St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 4

In this episode, Ron and Bruce attend a medical conference together and things get tense. They find themselves at odds because their professional philosophies clash. This sparks awkward confrontations in front of peers.

Back at the hospital, Joyce celebrates Nurse Appreciation Week. She organizes a heartfelt gesture to recognize the hard work of her nursing staff. Her well-meaning efforts lead to sweet and cringeworthy moments.

Amid the conference chaos and staff celebrations, the episode explores the fragile egos and genuine caring that define the team at underfunded St. Denis Medical.

A brief recap of episode 3 before St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 4 arrives

St. Denis Medical season 2, episode 3 follows a day of escalating chaos triggered by new technology and too much honesty. Joyce brings a therapy horse to the hospital, but her main focus is the Tomo Pod, a full-body scanner she purchased after seeing it promoted online. She believes it will improve care. Ron immediately doubts its usefulness. Joyce offers free staff scans, which leads to unexpected problems.

Bruce is the first to take the scan. He learns he has a slight spinal curvature. He fixates on the scanner’s precision and follows Matt around to copy his posture. He demands a second scan, insisting his morning coffee caused the issue. The technician warns against it, but Bruce refuses to listen.

Meanwhile, Alex and Ron argue about honesty in relationships. Alex claims that she and her husband, Tim, share everything. Ron is skeptical. Alex calls Tim to prove her point. Tim admits he finds Serena attractive. Alex panics and decides to tell Serena, who mistakenly interprets it as a proposition. The situation worsens when Tim arrives to clarify that he has no romantic interest in Serena.

Joyce struggles with the constant noise of the Tomo Pod and eventually leaves her office. Her conversation with the technician reveals she barely understands the machine.

Elsewhere, Ron’s attempt to stay neutral backfires when a staff member thinks he is infatuated with Serena. Ron blurts out that he would rather sleep with Joyce. Joyce overhears, leading to an awkward exchange.

The episode ends with Bruce finally accepting his spinal imperfection, Joyce retreating to her car for quiet, and Alex exposing Ron for stealing yoghurts. The hospital settles down after a day of oversharing and confusion.

Catch St. Denis Medical on NBC.