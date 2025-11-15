Brittany Cartwright shares divorce update and confirms Jax Taylor’s absence from The Valley Season 3

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright (Image via Getty)

Brittany Cartwright provided a clear update on her ongoing divorce from Jax Taylor. She also confirmed that he will not appear in The Valley Season 3.

Speaking during a cast panel at BravoCon 2025, Cartwright said she is “praying” the divorce will be finalized next month and confirmed to fans that Taylor is “absolutely not” returning for the upcoming season.

The update marks one of the most definitive public statements Cartwright has made since filing for divorce in August 2024.

The Valley Season 3 and Cartwright’s current status

Cartwright, 36, appeared alongside her The Valley cast members on Friday, Nov. 14, where she addressed the stalled legal process and her ex’s future on the Bravo series.

Onstage, Cartwright told attendees, “Things are happening with Jax,” before explaining that their original court timeline had shifted.



“It was supposed to be Oct. 15, and it’s been pushed back. Fingers crossed.”



She added that she is “praying” the divorce can be completed next month.

When asked whether Taylor would appear in The Valley Season 3, Cartwright did not hesitate.

She responded that he will “absolutely not” appear on the new season, a statement that drew applause from the BravoCon audience.

Taylor had previously stated that he would be stepping away from the show ahead of filming over the summer.

Cartwright mentioned that the latest season of The Valley packs way more laughs, showing how things might feel different now that the group’s back filming their everyday chaos.

While last time felt tense, this round leans into humor, almost like they’re finally loosening up after a rough start.

Filming for Season 3 has just finished, but Bravo hasn't announced when it will air.

Taylor, 46, addressed his decision earlier in the summer, telling Variety,



“Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health and coparenting relationship. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”



The divorce timeline and personal impact

Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor in August 2024, six months after the pair separated.

The two share a four-year-old son, Cruz, who remains at the center of their co-parenting relationship.

At the BravoCon panel, Cartwright reiterated that being open about her situation has always been intentional. She said,



“If I could help people learn how to get out of a toxic situation, that was really important to me.”



The divorce decision followed months of challenges.

Taylor has spoken openly about his struggles with addiction and how those issues impacted their marriage.

While Season 2 of The Valley aired in the spring, Taylor said he “cried my eyes out” and was “disgusted” by his behavior toward Cartwright.

Weeks before Cartwright officially filed, Taylor voluntarily entered an inpatient mental health facility, where he completed 30 days of treatment.

His public statements since then have emphasized rehabilitation and personal accountability.

Cartwright also addressed her current relationship status at BravoCon, telling the crowd,



“I am single!”



She recently ended her two-month relationship with Brandon Hanson, which she later referred to as a “short-lived thing.”

She also clarified that she was not a “homewrecker,” noting that Hanson was already separated.

Sources previously described the brief relationship as one rooted in mutual emotional support.

As one source said,



“The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes.”



With Taylor confirmed as absent, The Valley Season 3 will be the first full season to follow Cartwright without the dynamics of their marriage featured on camera.

The show will instead focus on the evolving chapters for the cast, which include shifts in friendships, changes in parenting and new full-time cast additions.

Stay tuned for more updates.