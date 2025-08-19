When will Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test ( Image via Fox)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 releases on Thursday, September 25, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. The episodes will be streaming the next day on HULU. The show will have 18 celebrity contestants from “all genres and walks of life”. They will face some intense challenges as viewers got a glimpse of “extreme circumstances of urban warfare” in the first look teaser. As the show description says, these contestants will learn “the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable”.

The narrator has already hinted at the challenges, as he says in the teaser that the weak do not belong here. Ex special forces operative, Jovon Q Quarles, has further stated that the contestants will be getting a crash course on what it’s like to be in their reality. The new celebrity team will be training and undergoing tough situations in Morocco. The training exercises will be led by a team of ex-special forces operatives: Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox, Mark Billingham, and Jovon Quarles.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4: Cast details

The cast includes athletes like NFL alum Randall Cobb, retired NBA player Nick Young, and Olympic soccer player Christie Pearce Rampone. Other than that, celebrity cast members include actor Jussie Smollett, Montana Boyz, model Chanel Imam, TikTok star Mark Estes, and Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown. Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and former NFL player Andrew East will also be joining the cast ensemble. Teresa Giudice will be accompanied by her daughter and reality TV star, Gia Giudice.

Reality television stars are also going to the cast ensemble, as Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille and Ravi V. Patel. In the newly released teaser, it is seen that The Valley star Brittany Cartwright is fighting tears while football player Johnny Manziel is struggling to keep his head above water. As the official synopsis of the upcoming season says:

“In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival,” per the official logline. “These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ – and no glam.”

“The only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.”

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4: What to expect

The first look teaser shows challenging tasks like tight rope walking over the Canyon, army crawling in a body of water, and boxing. One of the operatives is seen advising the team to concentrate on staying alive. As the official synopsis of the brand new season states:

“A supply search in an abandoned village where they must race to extraction, a treacherous rat-run through dark and narrow tunnels, a plane shell dunk drill where pairs of recruits will be submerged underwater and must escape, a death-defying urban ladder crossing between buildings 50 ft above the urban streets, and much more.” “The weak do not belong,” as the narrator states at the start of the trailer.

Looking back at the previous season, Brody Jenner and Kayla Nicole were the winners of Special Forces Season 3. The third season is currently streaming on HULU. Stay tuned for more updates.