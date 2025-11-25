Complete voice cast breakdown of Zootopia 2: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

A scene from Zootopia 2 (Image via Instagram/@Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Zootopia 2 the sequel to the eponymous 2016 film is slated to release in theaters on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Co-directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the movie returns to the world of anthropomorphic animals and follows the adventures of bunny cop Judy Hopps and her fox partner, Nick Wilde.

In the original film, Judy is an optimistic young rabbit who becomes the first of her kind to join the Zootopia Police Department. Determined to prove herself, she ignores her assigned parking duty and takes on a major missing-mammals case. She comes across Nick, a sly fox and small-time hustler and the two become unlikely partners.

The upcoming film will see the duo explore new parts of the land while trying to solve a fresh mystery plaguing the city. The cast of Zootopia reads:

“Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde must go undercover in Marsh Market to crack the case when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile.”

Meet the voice cast of Zootopia 2

Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps





Ginnifer Goodwin reprises her role as Judy Hopps, the upbeat and determined rabbit officer. The charm and sincerity that she brings to the role highlight Judy’s courage and compassion. Goodwin’s portrayal was a major reason Judy became such a fan-favorite in the first Zootopia film and she continues to embody the character with warmth and lively spirit.

The American actress is well known for projects such as Big Love, Once Upon a Time and Walk the Line.

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde





Jason Bateman once again voices Nick Wilde, the sly and quick-witted fox. His relaxed, humorous delivery brings Nick’s personality to life adding charm and sharp comedic timing. The chemistry between Nick and Judy has long been a fan favorite, making viewers especially excited to see Bateman return for Zootopia 2.

Jason Bateman is an American film and television actor whose notable works include Arrested Development, Bad Words and Game Night.

Ke Huy Quan as Gary De'Snake





Ke Huy Quan voices Gary De’Snake, an intriguing new reptilian addition to the cast. Famous for his wide acting range, Quan brings a sense of mystery and richness to the character. Gary is anticipated to have a significant impact on the storyline, generating strong anticipation and curiosity among fans.

The Chinese-American actor and stunt choreographer is celebrated for work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and X-Men.

Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick





Fortune Feimster appears in Zootopia 2 as Nibbles Maplestick, bringing her signature humor to the role. Her energetic comedic delivery is expected to make Nibbles a vibrant and entertaining addition to the storyline, enhancing the sequel’s colorful and varied ensemble.

Working as an actor, writer, and stand-up comedian, Fortune Feimster is known for projects such as The Mindy Project, Office Christmas Party and Chelsea Lately.

Shakira as Gazelle





Shakira returns as Gazelle, the iconic pop star and activist of Zootopia. Her singing talent once again adds charm and star appeal to the character. Gazelle’s music and influential presence help enrich the film’s world with emotion, style and cultural flair.

Real life Colombian pop icon Shakira is well known for her numerous albums and singles such as Sound of Freedom, Shakira: Whenever, Wherever and El Dorado.

Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby





Quinta Brunson lends her voice to Dr. Fuzzby, a new addition to the Zootopia 2 cast. With her well-known comedic charm, Brunson brings both lightness and warmth to the role. Dr. Fuzzby is poised to stand out as one of the sequel’s most engaging and memorable characters.

Notable works of Quinta, who is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress, are Abbott Elementary, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Big Mouth.

Idris Elba as Chief Bogo





Idris Elba returns as Chief Bogo, the tough and commanding police chief of Zootopia. His strong, authoritative voice gives the character a powerful presence, reinforcing Bogo’s leadership and no-nonsense attitude.

English actor Idris Elba is recognized for shows and movies like Beasts of No Nation, The Losers and Thor: Ragnarok.

Jenny Slate as Dawn Bellwether





Jenny Slate returns as Dawn Bellwether, the once unassuming sheep with a complicated history. Slate’s lively and nuanced voice performance brings added layers and personality to Bellwether, enhancing the character’s intrigue and emotional depth.

American actress, comedian and author Jenny Slate is known for her work in projects such as Obvious Child, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and The Secret Life of Pets.

Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton





Alan Tudyk returns as Duke Weaselton, the crafty and comedic weasel. Tudyk’s lively and playful vocal performance continues to bring humor and personality to this mischievous character.

Academic Excellence Award winner Alan is known for his work in projects such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Superman and A Knight's Tale.

Tommy Chong as Yax





The most easygoing yak in Zootopia makes his return in Zootopia 2 once again voiced by the laid-back Tommy Chong from the iconic comedy duo Cheech & Chong.

Tommy Chong is an American actor known for Up in Smoke, Cheech and Chong's Next Movie and Evil Bong-a-Thon!

Maurice LaMarche as Mr. Big





Maurice LaMarche once again voices Mr. Big, the tiny yet influential arctic shrew. His unmistakable vocal style captures the character’s mix of toughness and warmth. Whenever Mr. Big appears, he brings an entertaining and memorable edge to the story.

Canadian comedian and voice actor Maurice LaMarche has lent his voice to various shows such as Futurama, Pinky and the Brain and The Simpsons.

Nate Torrence as Officer Clawhauser









Nate Torrence steps back into the role of Officer Clawhauser, the ever-smiling and affectionate cheetah. His warm, enthusiastic voice performance keeps Clawhauser as lovable as ever, maintaining the character’s status as a fan favorite.

American actor and producer Nate is known for films such as My Best Friend's Girl, Get Smart and She's Out of My League.

Supporting voice cast member of Zootopia 2

The movie also includes a talented ensemble of supporting cast which includes:

Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps

Don Lake as Stu Hopps

Josh Dallas as Frantic Pig

Leah Latham as Fru Fru

Mark Rhino Smith as Officer McHorn

Raymond S. Persi as Flash Slothmore

Jean Reno as Bushron

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television shows.

