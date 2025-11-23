Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia opens up about her relationship with her father at the reunion

Brianna LaPaglia from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

On November 21, 2025, The Viall Files premiered the reunion of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4, in which the five finalists – Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Brianna Lapaglia, Kody Brown, and Gia Giudice – appeared to reflect on their journey on the show.

While speaking about her experience, Brianna opened up about her relationship with her father, explaining how their bond helped her survive the intense challenges on the course even when she was on the verge of giving up.

Brianna stressed the importance of father-daughter relationships, noting that her father was her “hero” growing up.

She credited him and expressed gratitude for his support and encouragement, which had helped her become what she is today.

Brianna also mentioned that she always kept him at the back of her mind while competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, remembering his words of encouragement and pushing her limits to achieve her goal.

Later in the reunion, Brianna spoke extensively about the efforts her father put in to ensure their relationship was a “safe space” where she could openly discuss her faults and not hesitate to admit her mistakes.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia details having an open and honest relationship with her father







When host Nick Viall questioned Brianna about her relationship with her father, she straight away clarified that she had “great” dynamics with both of her parents.

While reflecting on her own relationship with her father, she felt that all women should maintain a cordial bond with their dads.

According to her, a prickly dynamic often ends up impacting how women choose their romantic partners in the future.



“I think for young girls, you first, like, the love of your love is your dad. Your first best friend is your dad. He was my hero,” she said.



The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star added that growing up, her father gave her the space and freedom to pursue any career she wanted to, which helped her develop her confidence.

She further pointed out that he remained supportive, even when her endeavors turned into failures.

That said, Brianna stated that one of the factors that strengthened their relationship was the openness between them.



“He was always so open to hearing how I felt about the world, about guys. He created a relationship which was an open door, where I didn’t feel scared to tell him anything, or scared to be honest with him about anything, and I think that surely changed my life forever. I mean, it made me into who I am,” she explained.



Brianna mentioned that she always tried to remember her father and how he used to cheer her during basketball practice as a child whenever she was put in a difficult situation on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

She felt it helped her make her way through the challenge.

When asked to explain how he created the safe space for Brianna to share her vulnerabilities without hesitation, she said:



“I think, just growing up, he was always… he didn't look at our relationship as a one-sided thing. When I would open up to him, he would open up to me,”



It helped Brianna understand that parents were also humans, who made mistakes. Consequently, together, they developed a bond where they openly shared their struggles without feeling ashamed about them.

That said, Brianna concluded that her father was her “biggest supporter,” who was the happiest to learn that she made it to the finale of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The FOX series concluded on November 20, with Gia and Shawn winning season 4.

Stay tuned for more updates.