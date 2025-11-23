90 Day Fiancé: Luke surprises Madelein with a $2K puppy after bachelor party fallout

Luke and Madelein from 90 Day Fiance (Image via Instagram/@dom.berry.on)

Luke’s efforts to repair his relationship with fiancée Madelein took an expensive turn on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as the groom-to-be surprised her with a $2k puppy following weeks of tension stemming from his bachelor party incident and their mounting wedding disputes.

The moment, revealed in a new sneak-peek ahead of the season’s later episodes, marks the latest attempt by Luke to secure Madelein’s forgiveness before the couple’s wedding.

90 Day Fiancé: Puppy surprise marks latest attempt at reconciliation

The episode detailed how the couple’s dynamic deteriorated leading up to the gift.

On 90 Day Fiancé, Luke struggled to make it to Colombia after delays traveling from the United States, which fueled conflict upon arrival.

Financial stress, unmet expectations, and the fallout from his bachelor party drove a wedge between the pair, placing pressure on Luke to rebuild trust.

During a vulnerable conversation seen on 90 Day Fiancé, Luke told Madelein: “I will take everything…I love you…just want another chance,” expressing fear of losing the relationship.

Madelein responded by laying out specific boundaries, saying,

“I just want some time…without s**.” She added, “Show me with actions what I really mean to you.”

The exchange established the stakes that ultimately led Luke to pursue the expensive gesture featured on 90 Day Fiancé.

In the newly released preview for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7, Madelein was shown in her home when Luke arrived with a surprise box containing the puppy.

Her reaction included visible excitement as she picked up the dog immediately. The moment unfolded while her older dog, Angel, remained nearby.

Luke later revealed in a confessional that he bought the puppy for $2,000 after seeing Madelein express interest in the animal previously.

He acknowledged, on 90 Day Fiancé, that he has attempted multiple methods of reconnecting, including what he believed to be spiritual approaches, but admitted that she remained distant.

The gift, despite being costly, came amid Luke’s acknowledged financial struggles.

Earlier episodes of 90 Day Fiancé portrayed disagreement surrounding wedding costs, including Madelein’s wish for a helicopter entry into their ceremony and Luke’s worry over limited funds.

The new puppy was intended not only as a symbol of affection but, in Luke’s eyes, a last chance to shift their relationship dynamic before the wedding.

Throughout the sneak-peek, 90 Day Fiancé emphasized the couple’s ongoing challenges and the stakes of Luke’s efforts.

In a confessional, Luke wondered if dropping two grand made sense as he wasn’t sure if it would fix anything at all.

Madelein acknowledged his effort while holding the puppy during filming.

The sneak peek hinted the present might shape how they talk about being emotionally apart down the line - yet it left some questions open.

For fans of 90 Day Fiancé, the storyline marks a dramatic escalation from the earlier episodes that highlighted conflict, verbal tension in public spaces, and disagreements surrounding money and responsibility.

The show will likely keep following how the two interact while working on regaining confidence before the ceremony.

The next episodes will show whether the gesture results in long-term reconciliation or simply temporary peace between the two.

The puppy surprise becomes one of the most significant gifts given on 90 Day Fiancé this season, framed as Luke’s attempt to fulfill a wish Madelein had expressed and to demonstrate renewed commitment.

Viewers will see the next developments as Season 7 progresses, with the couple’s status remaining uncertain based on the footage shown so far.

Stay tuned for more updates.