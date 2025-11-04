"I'm not hearing plans" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Chloe clashes with her mom over finances and future plans

Johny and Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, episode 9, which aired on November 3, 2025, Chloe faced growing tension with her mother during her visit to Aruba.

The disagreement centered on Chloe’s uncertain financial situation and her unclear future plans while living abroad with Johny.

During their conversation, Chloe’s mother expressed concern over her daughter’s lack of direction, telling her,

“All I’m hearing from you is I don’t know. I’m not hearing plan, I’m not hearing ‘this is what I’m gonna do.’”

The statement set the tone for a candid exchange about independence, money and responsibility.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Chloe faces financial reality as tension rises with her mother in Aruba

A visit turns tense in Aruba

Chloe’s mother traveled to Aruba to see her daughter and meet Johny, visiting the house where Chloe was staying.

The condition of the place left her disappointed, and their visit quickly led to a discussion about Chloe’s next steps.

Later, while looking for a car to help Chloe get around as she sought employment, the topic of finances became the focus.

In a confessional, Chloe expressed concern about finding employment without transportation, saying she was beginning to "face reality" regarding her situation in Aruba.

During their conversation, she admitted uncertainty about her options, saying,

“This isn’t gonna work, no. This is definitely not gonna work. You know, I also don’t want to rent. But I don’t know, maybe in the meantime I kind of have to rent.”

Her mother responded by pressing for clearer plans, repeating that she wasn’t hearing a firm decision. Chloe replied that she would "just rent" for the meantime, considering it a done deal.

However, her mother pointed out that financial support from her end would no longer be possible, saying,

“I cannot continue to put transfers into your bank account and pay rent and rental vehicles. That has to end now. You’re deciding to live here and I can’t finance it. You are going to have to make your own way.”

Disagreement over financial contributions

As the conversation continued, Chloe’s mother stressed that she had already given her daughter around “$20,000,” showing proof on her phone and mentioning expenses like flights and hair appointments.

Chloe disagreed with the figure, saying she didn’t believe the total. She explained that she paid for her own hair and some flights, clarifying that while her mother covered certain trips, she also financed others herself.

Her mother maintained that the expenses added up, while acknowledging the challenges Chloe faced living abroad. She said,

“At the end of the day, like, that’s a lot of money that I’ve spent. And I get that you want to live on an island. But it’s not realistic.”

Chloe’s response and the push for independence

In her confessional, Chloe said the situation was difficult because she felt her mother’s attitude had shifted.

“It’s frustrating because it’s not like I’m necessarily always asking my mom for money. A lot of the times she wants to help because my mom’s always my number one supporter,” she explained.

During their discussion, Chloe said her mother was making it seem like she was “just being a brat,” while her mom clarified she never called her “stupid.”

Despite the tension, Chloe insisted uncertainty didn’t mean she lacked determination, saying no one has “7,000 backup plans.” In response, her mom concluded,

“I know that you think the funding that I've given you wasn't maybe that big of a deal. But I think that it's going to be a very big deal without it."

