"I was hoping I was wrong" - Dancing With The Stars' Danielle Fishel shares insight on Whitney Leavitt’s shocking elimination

Danielle Fishel attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Image via Getty)

Danielle Fishel addressed Whitney Leavitt’s unexpected elimination from Dancing With The Stars during season 34 on her podcast, confirming that the decision was surprising but aligned with the show’s production choices.

Leavitt did not advance to the finals, despite consistent performances. Fishel noted,

“I did not think Whitney was going to win Dancing With the Stars, even though I think she’s one of the best dancers... I was hoping I was wrong, but I was not.”

She emphasized Leavitt’s skills and dedication throughout the competition. Fishel also linked the elimination to narrative decisions in reality television rather than performance quality.

Leavitt’s performance and skills

Fishel outlined Leavitt’s experience and performance during the season, noting that Whitney was considered one of the most "beautiful" dancers she had seen in 20 years of Dancing With the Stars, and highlighted the work of her partner, Mark Ballas.

She added that Mark had significantly pushed Leavitt, and Whitney wanted that level of challenge, referencing her willingness to accept rigorous coaching.

Fishel also observed that being among the best dancers does not guarantee advancement, emphasizing that being one of the best dancers is never a guarantee to "win."

Fishel recounted Leavitt’s final routines during the semifinals. Leavitt performed a cha-cha to 1999 and a Viennese waltz to Slow Love. Fishel described the choreography as well-executed, stating,

“I thought her purple outfit for the cha cha was stunning. I love her red hair, the way it was like crimped or waved, just so good.”

She also noted audience reactions, mentioning social media responses like Mayan Lopez’s comment linking Leavitt’s performance to Daphne from Scooby Doo.

Narrative timing and storytelling

Fishel proposed a reason for Leavitt’s elimination based on narrative timing, particularly the release of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She explained,

“If we look at reality TV as a storytelling mechanism…what makes the most compelling storytelling was for Whitney to go home tonight.”

According to Fishel, aligning Leavitt’s final package with the premiere of the Hulu series contributed to the timing of her exit.

She added that the "craziest" storytelling occurs when a contestant is fully honest about their goals and dreams, and the show immediately eliminates them, creating a narrative impact.

Fishel emphasized that production decisions can influence outcomes, stating,

“I had a bad feeling throughout the day, like throughout the show, that it might be Whitney's time to go home. And I was hoping I was wrong, but I was not.”

Observations from the Semifinals

During the semifinals, Fishel noted differences in the ballroom’s atmosphere, referencing the absence of prior eliminated contestants and the heightened pressure on competitors.

She detailed other performances, including Robert Irwin’s jive and Alex and Val’s dances, indicating how judges scored routines with higher scrutiny.

Fishel recounted Leavitt’s elimination process, explaining that she observed the sequence of names being called and recognized Whitney’s exit, noting that after a brief "silence," Dylan and Danny were announced safe, leaving Whitney to walk down the stage.

Finally, Fishel highlighted the supportive environment surrounding Leavitt, noting interactions with her husband, Connor, and fellow competitors. She reported,

“Connor is the hype man in the audience for everybody’s family, and especially for Whitney. His love and support for her is unmatched.”

