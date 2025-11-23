"She was going to murder me": Brianna LaPaglia claims Sister Wives' Robyn Brown was upset with her over Special Forces

Brianna LaPaglia from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia recently alleged that Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was unhappy with how things played out on the FOX show with her husband, Kody.

Brianna claimed Robyn was especially upset with her, although she did not know why.

In the finale of her BFFs podcast, which aired on November 18, 2025, she claimed that when finalists Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, and Gia Giudice went out to dinner with Kody, they were curious to know why his wife did not accompany him. Kody reportedly replied that she “couldn’t come.”

However, when Brianna met with the finalists later, without Kody, she recalled allegedly discovering:



“If she [Robyn] did come, she was going to murder me. Are you crazy? I have a Mormon Sister Wives who wants to skin me alive? I couldn’t even f**king believe it. First of all, what did I do? If you guys are watching Special Forces, I think I was the nicest one to him on the show. I was doing, like, gentle parenting,” Brianna alleged.



On Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4, Kody and Brianna experienced some differences. First, when Kody laughed at Brianna’s job as a podcaster, and second, when Brianna called Kody “creepy.”

But even then, the pair never had an explosive argument.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Brianna denies having any animosity with Kody Brown







Sister Wives star and former polygamist Kody managed to reach the November 20 finale alongside Brianna, Gia, Shawn, and Andrew.

However, he was removed, and Brianna tapped out shortly before the completion of the course. It was Gia and Shawn who ultimately completed the series and emerged victorious.

While speaking about her dynamic with Kody, Brianna denied having any conflict with him since the show wrapped filming.

In the finale of her podcast, Brianna said:



“I was very nice to him today. We were very calm and collected. We took pictures together. We did podcasts together. We did press together, [and now] his wife wants to put a gun to my head, said she ‘couldn’t come to press because she was going to kill me.’”



Reflecting on the alleged threat, Brianna admitted that she was caught off guard, as she did not know why Robyn was upset with her.

Moreover, she pointed out that she had “never seen” nor met the Sister Wives female star in person. She also denied making any statements about her.

Shocked and confused by her whole experience with the Browns, Brianna said she did not want to “touch it anymore.”

Additionally, while speaking about Kody, she opined that “he’s got a bunch of screws loose”; however, she did not want to “make fun of him.”

Despite spending a significant time with him, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star said that she could not fully understand Kody, unsure if he was “misunderstood” or “just bad.”

In a Us Weekly interview, published on November 21, 2025, Brianna spoke about her relationship with Kody, saying that although she was the closest with him on the show, she realized that they were “just not the same.”

She further stated that the Sister Wives star was “just all over the place.”

Regardless, she commended his performance on the show, saying he never backed down from challenges or complained about the conditions in which they had to stay.

While Brianna alleged that Robyn was displeased with her, the Sister Wives alum has yet to comment on the matter. Until then, the remarks remain speculative.

Stay tuned for more updates.