Is the viral “$1 Trillion squad” photo featuring Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Jeff Bezos, and more real? Explored

The personalities featured in the video have not responded to the viral photos (Image via Getty)

A few AI photos of popular faces, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Tim Cook, and Jeff Bezos, are currently garnering a lot of attention on social media.

Notably, the gathering is being described as the “$1 trillion squad” on different platforms. While netizens shared different responses to the pictures, a community note later revealed that the photos were created through AI. As of this writing, the exact source from which the snaps were shared remains unknown.

The entire group appears in various surroundings, including one where they are standing in a parking area with very low light. A few luxurious cars appear in the background. It seemingly hints that the group is having a conversation. The picture shows Elon Musk with a cigar in his hand, while some smoke appears in the air.

A similar situation happens in another viral snap. The group is shown attending a party in a room. This time, some of the members appear with a can, a glass, a bottle, and a cup. One of them also puts a cigar in his mouth. A few of them even give a smile to the camera as they pose for a photo.

One of the AI pictures shows the group walking together at night. A street light appears in the background, showing the trees, and the road is supposedly empty. Another picture features the group inside a room sitting together. A TV appears in the same place, along with a microwave nearby.

Community note explains how the photos are created by AI: Multiple posts shared with the pictures of Elon Musk and many others

As mentioned before, the fact-checking program confirmed that the snaps were not real. The details were shared in French, and some links were added to clarify everything.

The note’s first link redirected to an article on the website of the Mozilla Foundation. The entire piece elaborated on how to tell if a video was created by AI. It featured all the information on how to spot the misinformation included in certain videos. The piece was published back in February last year.

The note then referred to a response shared to one of the viral photos. It addressed a reflection appearing in the mirror behind a group member, and the mirror image featured another person instead of the one standing in front. The remaining tweets linked to the note addressed other necessary points to prove that the photos were made by AI.

The second tweet added photos of the hands of the two members that were blurred. The same thing was mentioned in another photo in the third tweet, where the names of the products appearing on top of the microwave were blurred. The last tweet addressed how it was impossible to understand the options appearing on the television screen.

The community note revealed that the clarification with the website link and the tweets have been added to 56 posts that include the viral photos. Meanwhile, none of the personalities featured in the pictures has shared their reactions to the same.