Elon Musk has a 2-word response to the suggestion of replacing Apple's Siri with Grok 4.1

After Elon Musk's xAI rolled out the 4.1 of Grok this week, an X user vouched for a potential partnership betweeen xAI and Apple. Criticising Apple's own AI assistant - Siri - as "outdated" and "painfully dumb," the user suggested that Apple replace it with Grok 4.1 to make Apple's assistant "superintelligent".

The tweet went viral within hours of its upload, also catching the attention of Elon Musk, who retweeted it with a two-word response, writing:

"I'm down"

According to Money Control, Musk's Grok 4.1 has been designed to better respond to real-world conversations, with a focus on improved style, attention to nuances, personality, and coherence.

xAI claims that in addition to the sharp reasoning and reliability of its older versions, Grok 4.1 is also "exceptionally capable in creative, emotional, and collaborative interactions".

The company has employed new reward-model systems to its large-scale reinforcement-learning infrastructure (which was used for Grok 4). These help the model autonomously evaluate and refine its response on a large scale.

xAI first rolled the new version out on November 1, exposing it to the X traffic by running continuous blind pair-wise evaluations, finding that Grok 4.1 was preferred 64.78% of the time.

The new version has achieved an Elo score of 1483 on the LMArena Text Leaderboard, placing it well ahead of the non-xAI models.

Elon Musk calls Jeff Bezos a copycat for new AI startup

Haha no way 😂



Copy 🐈 https://t.co/TG8UMrWwQr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2025

Elon Musk's reaction to the prospect of Grok 4.1 partnering with Apple to improve Siri comes a day after the Tesla founder reacted to Jeff Bezos' new AI startup.

On Monday, November 17, Sawyer Merritt tweeted about Jeff's new announcement about an AI startup.

Per the tweet, Bezos' new project - in which he would serve as the Co-CEO - is called Project Prometheus. It aims to build AI products that will serve in the field of manufacturing and engineering, such as aerospace, automobile, and computers.

The venture has already received funding of $6.2 billion, with Bezos being one of its investors as well. It has also started building a team - with almost 100 employees from companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Google DeepMind already hired.

Musk retweeted the announcement, calling the Amazon founder a "copycat" in his caption on November 17.

According to Business Standard, Bezos will run the new company alongside Vik Bajaj - a physicist and chemist who has worked with Google's co-founder, Sergey Brin, in the past. Bajaj was also involved in the launch of research labs like Verily - a life-sciences lab under Alphabet - and Foresite Labs - which incubates data science and AI startups.

Bezos' AI project comes two years after Elon Musk founded xAI in March 2023.

