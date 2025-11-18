Did Cedric Irving Jr. confess to killing John Beam? What prosecutors allegedly revealed about the case

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTORBER 21: Laney College football coach John Beam, center, talks with people on the sideline as Oakland Tech plays Skyline High at Skyline High School in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Beam will be retiring this year after nearly five decades of coaching. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Authorities say a 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with John Beam's death. Court documents reveal Cedric Irving Jr. confessed to shooting Beam amid a fight at Laney College in Oakland recently. Law enforcement noted he was seen just before sunrise the following morning at the San Leandro BART station, where officers took him into custody - gun in hand - the weapon believed to be tied to the case.

Community shaken after targeted shooting of beloved Bay Area coach

It was a tragic experience when popular youth coach Beam was shot in the head and died at an adjacent hospital despite life-saving measures, even though it was a shock that shook the community of the Bay Area.

Police have since accused 27-year-old Irving of the murder, and Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson, based on a press conference, indicated that Irving would have a minimum of 50 years plus life were he to be found guilty, as reported by TMZ.

Irving's being held with no chance to post bail - even though he's never had legal trouble before - cops think he went straight to Laney on purpose.

The attack wasn't random; it looked planned down to the detail. But so far, there's no clear sign that the guys were connected somehow.

The death of Beam has caused a lot of mourning in the Bay Area, where many people considered Beam a committed coach who spent years coaching and mentoring young players who not only went to college to play football but also came back to the NFL to wear their uniforms.

They say his loss is leaving a gaping hole in this vacuum where he not only made athletes but also helped create character, opportunity, and belonging for thousands of young individuals.

