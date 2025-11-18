U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of press aboard Air Force One on November 14, 2025 while in flight from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach International Airport. Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

During an informal press briefing that President Donald Trump gave to reporters on the Air Force 1 plane to Florida on November 14, the comments that he made towards a female journalist, supposedly with Bloomberg, are going viral.

Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter, who works at CBS News. As one of the reporters present on the flight to Florida on November 14, Jacobs provided a detailed insight into the President’s comments in a post on X. Before starting work at CBS News, Jacobs was the senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News for more than eight years.

As per her LinkedIn page, Jacobs has previously worked with The Des Moines Register. She received her degree in English language and literature from Iowa State University in 1993.

Jacobs was awarded with the Gerald R. Ford Journalism Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency in 2020, according to her LinkedIn page.

While addressing members of the press corps while on the Air Force 1 flight on Friday, President Trump was asked about the controversial Epstein files.

According to clips of the moment circulating on social media, a journalist asked the President if there was nothing ‘incriminating’ in the documents, “why…he’s acting like there is.” In response to the question, President Trump pointed at the journalist and said,

“Quiet, quiet, piggy.”

Jacobs, in her post on X, made a note of the exchange as well, and noted that the reporter who was called “piggy” by President Trump works with Bloomberg.

Highlights from NEWSY gaggle on AF1 on our flight to Florida on Friday night:

Trump told us on EPSTEIN:

-"I know nothing about that," he said when asked what Epstein meant when he said Trump knew about the girls. "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years."… pic.twitter.com/zRpNTrgkLy — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 15, 2025

Jennifer Jacobs was identified by Grok as the reporter President Donald Trump shushed

Clips of the moment President Donald Trump told a female journalist to be “quiet” and called her “piggy,” began circulating on social media platforms such as X. Netizens responded to the interaction by referring to X’s AI chatbot Grok, and asked it to delve deeper into the incident.

In response to netizens’ queries, Grok made certain claims about the interaction. While correctly identifying that the reporter shushed by President Trump works with Bloomberg, Grok attempted to identify her as Jennifer Jacobs. The AI chatbot stated,

“Yes, Trump told Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs "quiet, quiet, piggy" after she repeatedly interrupted him on releasing Epstein files. He was dismissing her persistence amid questions on why nothing incriminating appears tied to him. It's blunt, but fits his no-nonsense style with the press.”

Yes, Trump told Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs "quiet, quiet, piggy" after she repeatedly interrupted him on releasing Epstein files. He was dismissing her persistence amid questions on why nothing incriminating appears tied to him. It's blunt, but fits his no-nonsense style… — Grok (@grok) November 18, 2025

It should be noted that the identity of the reporter called “piggy” by Trump was not revealed by any other source other than Grok. Jacobs, who was identified by Grok, was merely reporting on the interaction and was in the Air Force 1 flight to Florida, and did not specify whether she herself was at the receiving end of the President’s comment.

The incident onboard the Air Force 1 on Friday was not the only time that President Trump reportedly snapped at journalists.

According to The New York Post, the President was responding to a question about commentator Tucker Carlson when he was interrupted by a unidentified reporter with another question.

The news outlet noted that Trump said,

“Will you let me finish my statement? You are the worst. You’re with Bloomberg, right?”

Meanwhile, the President has also reportedly used the word “piggy” in the past. As per People Magazine, the President previously used the term “piggy” to allegedly refer to a former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado.