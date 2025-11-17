How Do Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Protect Lea from the Digital World? (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Irina Shayk is opening up about raising her daughter Lea with Bradley Cooper, showing how they handle parenting as their kid grows. Though both are famous - Lea was born back in 2017 - they’ve stayed low-key when it comes to exposing her publicly.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Shayk explains that Lea now understands what each parent does at work, yet keeping things normal at home still matters most. Screen time? Kept super tight; instead, they push face-to-face chats, neighborhood ties, and a warm family vibe. To Irina, success means one thing: building a childhood full of love so Lea can thrive. In her words (via PEOPLE):

"She has very, very little digital access, almost down to none. Instead, what is prioritized is "building community, friends and just giving love." She adds, "This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family..."

Shayk embraces motherhood, confidence, and a more grounded version of power in her latest chapter

Irina Shayk's stepping into a fresh chapter - marked by inner strength, being a mom, yet staying true without excuses. Coming off her bold first appearance in the legendary Pirelli Calendar, she shared how having a daughter changed her view, deepening who she is while redefining personal power.

Speaking openly, the famous model said real confidence starts from feeling comfortable in your body, an idea she wants her girl to carry through life, despite changing looks and trends. In the same interview with PEOPLE, she said:

"To be a woman in power, you have to feel comfortable in your own skin. To be part of the Pirelli Calendar — I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I know who I am, I know what I stand for... I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that of course I try to protect my daughter from..."

She's always kept it real about raising kids and her bond with ex, Bradley Cooper, skipping terms like "co-parenting" but stressing total focus whenever their child's around. Lately, she revealed little-seen details about handling everything solo - no nanny help - juggling gym sessions, high-end fashion try-ons, plus hands-on parenting all in one go; showing she values real balance more than flawless results.

Previously, Cooper opened up about being a dad, plus what he wants to do differently from how he was raised. While one focuses on change, the other builds something new - both aiming for a way of raising kids that’s thoughtful, real, and tied to becoming better people. That idea, Shayk now brings it into her job, how she speaks out loud, and even who she’s turning into.

