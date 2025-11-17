Cops Release Photos of Alleged Shooter After Jets' Kris Boyd Gunned Down in NYC (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

New York cops just released security images of the person tied to the weekend gun incident involving Jets player Kris Boyd. This happened Sunday morning in Manhattan - Boyd got hit in the stomach right after leaving a diner. The shooter ran off fast, according to officials; folks who know anything are being asked to speak up since Boyd’s still in the hospital, fighting serious injuries.

Police continue searching for the suspect as the investigation unfolds

A massive hunt's still going on across Manhattan following a dawn shooting that badly hurt New York Jets player Kris Boyd, leading to more cops patrolling around Times Square. Police say the suspect - seen in a black hat, dark hoodie, black trousers, bright shoes, and lugging a black bag - ran off down West 38th Street just past two in the morning.

Officers arrived to find the 29-year-old slumped on the pavement with a stomach wound; he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where doctors confirmed he's seriously hurt but holding steady during ongoing care.

The Jets put out a short note saying they know about it but won't talk more until investigators have answers. Once picked late in the draft by the Vikings, Boyd signed with New York in March after playing with Houston last year - but hasn't played yet this term due to healing from an earlier training camp injury, as reported by TMZ.

Detectives are checking camera clips, hitting up shops close by, while also chatting with people who saw something - trying to piece together why shots were fired, maybe it was planned, could’ve been just bad luck. The NYPD is urging anyone with information or tips to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline as the search for the suspect continues.

