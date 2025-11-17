Popeyes Rolls Out Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu Ahead of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Premiere

ZRICH, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 13: The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc logo, also known as Popeyes, the American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants formed in New Orleans and headquartered in Miami, captured on its Letzipark restaurant on November 13, 2023, in Zrich, Switzerland. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Popeyes is tapping into horror gaming nostalgia with a crossover menu that draws from the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe. Popeyes has rolled out The Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu, a limited‑edition lineup that ties to Blumhouse’s upcoming 'Five Nights at Freddy’s 2' film.

Beginning November 17, fans can find The Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu items at U.S. Locations. This is the first time the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has teamed up with a restaurant brand. The rollout is turning the feel of the fan series into a collectible food-focused moment. The collectible food-focused moment makes people talk online and in stores.

Limited-time Freddy Fazbear menu lands ahead of the film’s release

Popeyes cranks up the excitement for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 using a short-run menu that seems ripped right from Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Instead of just tossing stuff together, they’re serving two combo meals built around regular or hot tenders - dusted with garlic Parmesan - and served alongside gooey Cheesy Bites dipped in marinara, as reported by PR Newswire.

But you don’t have to buy the full deal; go solo with items like the strawberry-frosted Cupcake Cup or crunchy cheese curds if you want something on the side. This tie-in dives headfirst into retro vibes and creepy fun, letting Popeyes mix its usual kick with the movie’s robot band madness.

To celebrate, some eateries are handing out special sticker sets with movie characters - grab them before they’re gone. Since Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hits cinemas on December 5, Popeyes is giving fans a preview that blends food, fandom, and a little spooky excitement before the curtain drops on the promo for good.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!