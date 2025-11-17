Culver’s Adds Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger to Its Seasonal Menu

Culver's just dropped a new Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger - and people are totally hooked. Though it started back in the '80s as a small Midwest favorite, the brand's grown fast, now running over 1,000 spots in 26 states. Folks love their ButterBurgers, plus crispy cheese curds and creamy frozen custard made in Wisconsin - meals here feel like mini celebrations.

This newest burger is a short-term special, loaded with bold flavors stacked on one soft bun. It hit menus recently but already blew up online - take that fan who bought six in under fifteen days. Whether you're stopping by for the first time or have been around since day one, hear this: grab it while you still can.

Limited-time fall menu sparks rush as fans try new Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger before it disappears

Culver's just dropped a new burger - roasted garlic and bacon - and people are lining up fast before it's gone. This special sandwich comes with a juicy beef patty, gooey cheddar, crispy thick-slice bacon, plus lettuce, tomato, pickles, tied together with creamy garlic mayo - all tucked into a soft pretzel bun flavored with herbs and roasted garlic, as reported by Allrecipes. Folks online can't stop talking about how good it tastes; reviews from actual customers sound just as excited.

You’re free to tweak the toppings your way - but don’t wait too long because they vanish after this month or sooner if they run out. It’s one piece of a bigger fall menu that brings back crowd-pleasers such as Wisconsin mac ‘n’ cheese, pumpkin spice shakes, along salted caramel pumpkin concrete mixers.

Each of these fan-faves shows up for only a short time. Right now, there’s more than one seasonal item on deck at once, hype keeps building, so plenty of regulars say it’s the best chance to swing by before everything switches again.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!