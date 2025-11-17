"He’s a soldier, through tough times" - Kris Boyd's friend provides health update after New York Jets cornerback was shot in Manhattan

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - JULY 23: Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock during the Betfred Cup First Round between Kilmarnock Football Club and Morton at Rugby Park on July 23, 2016 in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

After Kris Boyd was shot on Sunday, a friend of the New York Jets cornerback shared his health update with the NYPost, telling the outlet:

"He’s all good right now. He’s in good condition. He’s doing real good. He's a soldier, through tough times. He's fine. He's fine."

Following the shooting incident, which took place at West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue in the early hours of Sunday, Kris Boyd was immediately transported to Bellevue Hospital.

A manhunt is underway after New York Jets player Kris Boyd was shot in Midtown early Sunday, leaving the 29-year-old in critical condition as the suspects fled the scene pic.twitter.com/oEaJ3z1Nry — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) November 17, 2025

Boyd and his friends were outside the Sei Less restaurant, where a verbal dispute turned violent within seconds, with gunmen firing two shots. Per the media outlet, the Asian-fusion food joint is quite popular among celebrities.

One of the bullets hit the NFL star in his abdomen, after which the shooter allegedly fled the scene in a BMW X6 SUV. It was closely followed by another Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

Kris was barely conscious when police officers arrived at the crime scene, and was unidentified when he was taken to the hospital. Whether or not he was the intended target in the shooting remains a mystery as of now.

The gunshot came after Kris Boyd had already stayed out of court in the pre-season practice because of his shoulder injury.

​

Former NFL player issues a warning as he reacts to Kris Boyd's shooting

After the news of Kris Boyd's shooting hit the media, Jack Brewer, a former captain of the Minnesota Vikings' special teams, spoke to Fox News Digital about it.

Praying for Boyd's speedy recovery, Brewer asked the NFL teams to ensure that their athletes weren't out and about in late hours in a "lawless city" like New York, especially since they invested "millions" into them. Brewer added:

"With upcoming leaders who are openly anti-police and anti-law-and-order, the direction of that city is only going to get worse. In fact, (if) I were coaching there right now, I’d write it into every contract: you’re personally liable for anything that happens after midnight, and your deal is terminated if you break curfew."

Then drawing from his own experience of late-night outdoor adventures back when he was still active on the field, Brewer added:

"I played for the New York Giants, and just like these Jets players, I was out in New York City late at night... I’ve been in those clubs at 2 a.m. I know exactly what happens; fights, shootings, and chaos. You understand the environment before you even walk through the door."

Jack Brewer played in the NFL for three years, from 2002 to 2005.