"So will Trump also be denounced as a 'coward'?" - Matt Walsh reacts to the president refusing to disavow Tucker Carlson over Nick Fuentes interview

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Monday, a video clip of President Donald Trump from a Fox News program went viral on X. In the clip, the President was asked about Tucker Carlson's interview with Nick Fuentes from last month.

So will Trump also be denounced as a "coward" and "woke right" by all of the people who called me and Megyn Kelly that for refusing to disavow Tucker? Or will you guys admit that you got a bit hysterical and now we can all just move on? https://t.co/kpuqvKqN18 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 17, 2025

When asked what role he thought Carlson play in the Republican party, Trump responded with:

"Well, I found him to be good. I mean, he said good things about me over the years. We've had some good interviews. I did an interview with him which had 300 million hits, you know that... You can't tell him who to interview. I mean, if he wants to interview Nick Fuentes - I don't know much about him - but if he wants to do it, get the word out. Ultimately, people have to decide."

Trump's response was retweeted by podcaster Matt Walsh, who questioned if the president would be "denounced" for refusing to disavow Carlson over the Fuentes interview just like Megyn Kelly had been, adding:

"Or will you guys admit that you got a bit hysterical and now we can all just move on?"

For the unversed, Megyn Kelly invited Tucker Carlson on her show soon after the journalist's controversial Fuentes interview - a move that was met with harsh criticism.

Tucker Carlson was accused of flattering bad people by an Israeli outlet

Everyone attacking Tucker Carlson for having a conversation with Nick Fuentes missed that the entire point of the interview was to establish this fact:



“It does not apply to everyone.”



I don’t even like Fuentes, for reasons that aren’t usually discussed, but this was the point. pic.twitter.com/OshuTspV3D — ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) November 17, 2025

​

Although Tucker Carlson has seemingly won the approval of President Trump for his Nick Fuentes interview, it rubbed a lot of people the wrong way - particularly the Israeli supporters, who condemn Fuentes over his anti-semitic views.

Earlier this month, The Times of Israel wrote a blog about Carlson's interview, accusing the journalist of being a fraud. Per the outlet, Tucker's reason behind the interview - which he claimed was an attempt to understand Fuentes, was "dishonest."

It wrote:

"Carlson’s problem is not that he talks to bad people. It’s that he flatters them. He invokes empathy where there should be exposure, amusement where there should be outrage... To “understand” Fuentes without confronting his ideology — his Holocaust denial, his hatred of Jews, his celebration of fascism — is not journalism. It’s validation."

The blog further criticised Carlson for measuring evil in the "crudest material terms," and of normalizing antisemitism under the pretense of "free speech".

While Trump told the reporters that he was unaware about Fuentes, the president has had interactions with the infamous "White supremist". NBC News reports that Trump had hosted the podcaster alongside Kanye West at a dinner party in his Mar-a-Lago resort three years ago, in 2023.