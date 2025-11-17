"Should I move to Georgia?" - Laura Loomer teases a run against Marjorie Taylor Greene after Trump withdraws his endorsement for the Congresswoman

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the news conference Greene announced that she would be filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden. This week she also introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray, Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump recently bashed Marjorie Taylor Greene for trying to push the release of Epstein files. He further called Greene a "traitor" after she disagreed to back down on her demands about the Epstein documents. Greene accused the White House of doing a "huge miscalculation" in ignoring the situation as a massive "Democrat hoax."

President Trump's Truth Social post prompted Laura Loomer to also react to it. Loomer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote,

"President Trump calls for Marjorie Traitor Greene to be primaried. He said he will endorse a challenger to MTG and says she has become a "ranting lunatic." Should I move to Georgia? 😆🤣. I told you all this was coming…"

Laura Loomer's tweet garnered more than 590K views as well as over 14.5K likes since the time it was posted on social media. As of now, there is no official news indicating that Greene was going to run against Marjorie. According to reports by The Independent, Trump began criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene and continued the same on Saturday on Truth Social.

The president even ended up accusing Marjorie of betraying the Republican Party. While Trump targeted Marjorie, she also came up with a response addressing the president.

What did Donald Trump say about Marjorie Taylor Greene in connection to her pushing the release of the Epstein files?

As previously mentioned, Donald Trump lashed out at Marjorie Taylor Greene. In the Truth Social post, Trump first stated that he was withdrawing support from Greene. In the post, he further added,

"Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!) betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was."

The president also stated,

"Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly reacted to the remarks made by President Trump and said that such a reaction "makes you wonder what is in those files." According to reports by The Independent, she also claimed that she was concerned about her safety, given the president's "aggression" against her.

In a tweet made on November 15, Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed that several security agencies have reached out to her. Speaking further about the situation, Greene said that she had more belief in the public than in a particular leader. Greene claimed that she never thought she would land in this situation only because she pushed for the release of the Epstein documents.

Greene added,

"The toxic political industrial complex thrives on ripping us all apart but never delivers anything good for the American people, whom I love."

According to Greene, Trump has decided to "come after" her so that he can scare fellow Republicans before the next vote. Greene further believed that it was "astonishing" how Trump reportedly was trying to stop the files from being released.