Live-action Legend of Zelda movie gets its first photo reveal with early glimpses of Bo Bragason as Zelda

The first official look at Sony and Nintendo’s live-action Legend of Zelda movie has arrived, offering fans an early glimpse of young actors Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Princess Zelda and Link. The images, released through the Nintendo Today app on November 17, 2025, show the iconic duo standing in a vibrant green field, dressed in detailed costumes that include Zelda’s bow and arrow and the signature Hylian ears of both characters.

The new images highlight the film’s faithful approach to character design, building anticipation for the adaptation of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. Shigeru Miyamoto, who is producing the film, previously confirmed the casting over the summer, expressing excitement for seeing the two actors bring the beloved heroes to life on the big screen.

Bragason, an English actress, is recognized for her work in BBC One’s Three Girls, The Jetty, Disney+’s Renegade Nell, and the vampire comedy The Radleys. Ainsworth, also from England, voiced Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action adaptation and appeared in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Sandman, and the Canadian comedy Son of a Critch.

When will Legend of Zelda release?

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie is expected to hit theaters in the United States on May 7, 2027. As of now, there’s no official confirmation of any streaming release, so audiences should plan to watch it in theaters first.

Filming for the live-action Legend of Zelda movie is taking place primarily in Wellington, New Zealand, a location known for its sweeping natural landscapes and advanced production infrastructure. Reports indicate that cameras began rolling in late 2025, with New Zealand chosen for its ability to replicate the fantastical geography of Hyrule, including lush forests, dramatic mountains, and expansive fields.

The region’s world-class studios and experienced film crews—famously used for productions like The Lord of the Rings—make it an ideal setting for a large-scale fantasy adventure. While additional international locations may be used later, Wellington remains the central hub for principal photography, shaping the film’s epic and immersive visual style.

Exploring the plot of Legend of Zelda

The upcoming Legend of Zelda live-action movie continues to generate excitement as fans speculate about which game or storyline it will adapt. Nintendo has shared few official details, and plot details for theproject remain largely under wraps.

However, a preliminary synopsis has been shared by the company, which states that the story will follow Link, a young Hylian warrior destined to defend the kingdom of Hyrule from the dark forces of Ganon, a ruthless warlord seeking the power-granting Triforce. Link embarks on a dangerous quest filled with monsters, dungeons, and puzzles as he seeks sacred artifacts to stop Ganon. These core elements echo the long-established lore: Link as a brave hero, Zelda as a descendant of the goddess Hylia, and Ganon as the primary antagonist.

According to Gamesradar.com, director Wes Ball has hinted that his vision is a serious, grounded, yet whimsical adventure that remains faithful to the franchise while feeling “real” and cinematic. He also emphasized ambitious storytelling and strong visual investment.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has described the film as an epic tale of adventure and discovery. With potential influences ranging from Breath of the Wild to Ocarina of Time, the film’s exact narrative direction remains unknown.

