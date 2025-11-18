Trader Joe's brings back Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream for a short seasonal run

Close-up of Trader Joe's grocery store sign on building facade, San Francisco, California, August 29, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Trader Joe's peppermint chocolate chip ice cream is here again, which means shoppers are rushing to grab some. Known for seasonal treats - think warm gingerbread, Nordic cookies, or surprise advent picks - the chain always gets into the festive spirit come December.

That icy mix of mint and dark chocolate fans go wild for. It only pops up annually. It’s already chilling in freezers exactly where folks look - so grab it before it’s gone.

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream is back for the holidays, full of peppermint, chocolate, and cookie chunks

Trader Joe's brought back a favorite winter snack - the Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream - and people are excited. Just in time for the season, it blends icy peppermint with smooth vanilla, making a sweet combo that feels fresh but cozy.

But wait - it gets better. Swirled inside is thick chocolate fudge, along with big bits of the classic red-and-white cookies, so each spoonful cracks nicely and tastes extra fun.

For those who can't get enough, the indulgence can go even further: the store suggests trying crumbling extra cookie pieces on top, or tossing in chunks of their dark chocolate bar - turns it into a wild, festive dessert you won't forget.

This cool treat brings together zesty mint, deep cocoa flavor, and chunks of soft cookie - for a fun twist on classic desserts you can eat right from the tub or dress up with toppings.

Priced at $3.79 each, it's a budget-friendly pick that delivers seasonal vibes without skimping on the joy of mixing three favorite sweets into one cheerful, crave-worthy bite.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!