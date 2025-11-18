Did Offset really post about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' baby? Rapper addresses viral claim

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rapper Offset performs during Offset Set It Off Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Offset is pushing back against claims tied to a viral Instagram story that sparked a storm of speculation online. He insisted that he never posted or removed any Instagram story that people believed referenced Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' newborn son.

The controversy began after Cardi B publicly accused her ex of taunting her, and the screenshot subsequently spread across various platforms. The screenshot seemed to show Offset writing "My kid lol" on his Instagram Stories.

However, he now denies any involvement.

Viral chaos, denial and rising tension as Cardi and Offset's breakup drama takes another turn

The heat surrounding Cardi B and Offset's split continues to build, as doubts have arisen about a viral message allegedly penned by him. His camp is now denying any involvement. A spokesperson for Offset told TMZ that someone close to him shot down the post as totally fake, explaining that Cardi had reacted based on false information that blew things out of proportion; still, he's backed her emotionally, even after parting ways.

No one knows where the note originated, yet it quickly spread through social media, sparking numerous hot takes. This didn't make things easier for Cardi, who jumped in directly, calling out those who turned pain into showbiz drama.

Through heartfelt posts, she stressed how mockery and digital noise can spiral into serious harm, bringing up violent crimes and growing threats toward women, saying that some days she wonders if constant upheaval feels regular now.

Offset and Cardi B tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed three children together, but their breakup played out in the public eye, amplified further when Cardi filed for divorce in 2024.

She gave birth to a baby boy with NFL star Stefon Diggs in November 2025.

