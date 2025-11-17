What did Cardi B say after Offset allegedly joked about her baby? Rapper unleashes messages amid rising tension

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Cardi B did not let Offset’s alleged post about her newborn baby go without a response. The Bodak Yellow rapper and boyfriend Stefon Diggs confirmed they had welcomed their first child together on November 13, 2025, and Cardi’s estranged husband Offset posted on his Instagram story on November 15, 2025, saying:

"My Kid lol.”

Complex reported that the Migos rapper deleted the post quickly, but Cardi B, with whom he shares three kids, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, responded in a slew of tweets.

The rapper complained that she was still being harassed even though her relationship with Offset ended more than a year ago:

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not. It’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life is in danger.”

Cardi, who didn’t mention anyone directly, asked to be left alone:

“It’s all fun and games until it’s too late. Mf’ers do anything for attention, and it could get real nasty with just one upload,” she added. “LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

“A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me,” Cardi B says in an emotional post

Cardi B expressed in her November 13 Instagram post that her fourth child was one more reason to be the best version of herself:

“I brought new music and a new album to the world. A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Cardi B was first linked with the New England Patriots player in February 2025. In a September 16, 2025, appearance on Today, the rapper shared that she would get married again, and she was a hopeless romantic:

“I would get married again, I believe in love. I'm like a hopeless romantic.”

She added that any prospective romantic partner would know that her kids came as an added package and were a priority.

After she announced her pregnancy in September 2025, Cardi stated that Diggs was very supportive of her career. She said that the NFL player makes her feel safe and confident.

