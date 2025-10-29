Who is K'yanna Barber? DJ Akademiks claims Stefon Diggs got the girl Drake wrote "Kiki do you love me" about pregnant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

On October 28, DJ Akademiks took to X and made some claims about Stefon Diggs and K'yanna Barber, who apparently was the real "Kiki" in Drake's 2018 track In My Feelings. According to Akademiks, Stefon Diggs got Barber pregnant. He further shared a photo that seemed to be hers with a baby bump.

Despite Akademiks' claims, there is no way to verify if they are true. No such statements have been issued by either Akademiks or Barber. The tweet by Akademiks read,

"Stefon Diggs got 'Kiki do you love me are you riding' pregnant lmaooo birds of a feather. Pray for Cardi B."

Many netizens also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their opinions on the situation. According to an article published by Toronto Life in 2018, K'yanna Barber was a dancer based in Oakland. In an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Barber claimed that she was the 'Kiki' whom Drizzy was referring to in his 2018 song.

This popped up when fans were trying to dig up who 'Kiki' was and several conspiracy theories surfaced. While some believed 'Kiki' actually was Kim Kardashian, others thought singer Kesha Chanté could be the one. In the aforementioned interview, she said that she didn't know about the song until she heard it.

According to K'yanna, she was confirmed that the 'Kiki' in the song was her after hearing her initials somewhere in it. She said in the conversation,

"You know, it's Drake. He drops new music, you listen to it. And then eventually we got to In My Feelings and my son was like, 'Mama, did he just say your name?'"

Stefon Diggs found himself in the middle of a paternity dispute last month

While DJ Akademiks made the claims that Stefon Diggs has got K'yanna Barber pregnant, this isn't the first time that Diggs faced such allegations. Last month, he found himself in the middle of a paternity dispute involving a model who claimed that Diggs was the father of her baby.

The same was suggested through court records obtained by TMZ Sports. The NFL star has, however, stated that he was uncertain if the child actually belonged to him. In December 2024, an influencer named Aileen Lopera claimed that Diggs was the father of her then-unborn baby. Lopera ultimately gave birth to a baby girl named Charliee Harper in April 2025.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs denied the claims by Lopera and stated in July that he did not think that Charliee was his daughter. According to reports by TMZ, he even requested generic testing to provide more clarity to the situation. Finally, on July 17, a judge reportedly signed a stipulation suggesting that both Diggs and Lopera had to submit to genetic testing.

Since then, there had been no updates about the results of the genetic testing, if any. Last month, Tamar Arminak, Lopera's attorney, gave a statement to The US Sun, and said,

"My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles."

All these allegations against Stefon Diggs came up around the same time that Cardi B announced that she was going to have a baby with him.