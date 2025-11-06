Stefon Diggs' complete alleged dating history explored as Cardi B's partner confirmed as father of Aileen Lopera's baby girl Charliee Harper

Stefon Diggs’ Dating History Explored (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has grabbed attention after confirming he's the dad of Instagram model Aileen Lopera's child, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera. This news comes as Diggs moves ahead with his relationship with rapper Cardi B, who shared she's expecting a baby.

Lopera’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, confirmed the paternity news to Page Six, stating,

“The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child. Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.”

Although the paternity issue has been settled, Arminak clarified that the case remains active, saying it “will move forward if the parties are not able to resolve [their issue] themselves.” An attorney for Diggs has not yet responded to Page Six’s request for comment.

Reports say Lopera, a Fashion Nova ambassador, started a paternity case in December 2024. She asked for legal and physical custody of her child.

The model also wanted Diggs to get visitation rights and pay for her pregnancy, birth, and legal costs. She welcomed her daughter Charliee, in April 2025.

Diggs reacted to the filing in July by asking for a DNA test to verify paternity, claiming he wasn't sure about the child's parentage.

After getting confirmation, he asked to share legal and physical custody as well as to divide costs for the pregnancy, birth, and lawyer fees.

The development comes as Diggs and Cardi B, 33, continue their public relationship. The rapper confirmed her fourth pregnancy during an interview on CBS Mornings in September.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi told host Gayle King. “I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

The way these blogs are acting, you’d think Stefon Diggs owes $2.3M in taxes or got caught on some S£x offenders list. 🤭



Truth is, this “tea” isn’t new—it’s been out since last year. They’re just mad he’s publicly claiming Cardi and excited to welcome a baby with her. pic.twitter.com/Ale49ITHD2 — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 6, 2025

Stefon Diggs' dating history

Cardi B (2025–Present)

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B turned heads as one of the most talked-about couples of 2025 after they appeared together courtside in May. Rumors about their relationship started in February when people saw them out for Valentine’s Day.

By September, Cardi announced that she and Diggs were expecting their first baby as a couple. Both already have kids from other relationships. Allegations surfaced in the past from several women claiming Diggs fathered their children, but Cardi seems unfazed.

Earlier in the year, reports said Diggs rented a castle in France for Cardi showing their relationship is going strong.

Brittney Jones (2025)

After Cardi announced her pregnancy, Brittney Jones, an adult-film creator, accused Diggs of being unfaithful with her. She posted screenshots and photos online, insisting they had an intimate relationship.

It is still unclear whether their supposed affair overlapped with his relationship with Cardi.

Aileen Lopera (2024)

In 2024, people connected Diggs to influencer Aileen Lopera, who is also known as Lord Giselle.

In April, she gave birth to a daughter named Charliee Harper and later filed a paternity case against Diggs.

Although Diggs denied being the father at first, he asked for joint custody if tests proved he was. Their connection was said to have been short and informal.

Yung Miami (2024)

In 2024, people started talking about a possible connection between Stefon Diggs and rapper Yung Miami after she was seen at his birthday bash.

But Yung Miami shut down the rumors. She tweeted that she was "young, rich, outside, & single."

Tae Heckard (2018 to 2024)

Stefon Diggs started dating Tae Heckard, an actress and model back in 2018.

They had an on-and-off relationship for years even though there was a 15-year age difference between them, and their relationship eventually ended. Neither of them has said anything about the breakup.

Jayda Wayda (2021)

In 2021, rumors circulated about Diggs having a brief fling with influencer Jayda Cheaves, who also goes by Jayda Wayda. People started speculating after reports suggested that Diggs was texting her while she was still romantically connected to rapper Lil Baby.

Tyler-Marie (2016)

Earlier in his career, Diggs dated Tyler-Marie, a singer and model believed to be the mother of his daughter Nova born in 2016.

Though they didn’t confirm it, Tyler has dropped hints about their relationship on social media.