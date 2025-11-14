Who are Stefon Diggs' children's mother? What we know as Cardi B gives birth to NFL star’s child

NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks (Image via Getty)

Cardi B recently welcomed her fourth baby with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots wide receiver. The Bodak Yellow rapper revealed the news on November 14, 2025, posting a video on Instagram lip-syncing to Hello from her recently released album Am I the Drama?

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve," Cardi wrote.

She continued:

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and I'm loving the woman i’ve become! That's what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever."

Cardi B announced her pregnancy in an interview with CBS Mornings published on September 17, 2025.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she said.

Cardi B, who has been linked with Stefon since October 2024, already shares three kids with her estranged husband, Offset: Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and Blossom Belle.

Stefon, meanwhile, has an eight-year-old daughter, Nova, with ex-girlfriend Tyler Marie. He was recently revealed to be the father of model Aileen Lopera's baby girl, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, who was born on April 2, 2025.

Aileen Lopera filed court documents against Stefon Diggs in 2024

Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle on Instagram, filed court documents against Stefon Diggs in December 2024 when she was pregnant, seeking legal and physical custody of their child, while providing Diggs with visitation rights.

"Petitioner is currently pregnant with [Diggs'] unborn child," the filing read.

Meanwhile, Lopera's lawyer, Tamar G. Arminak, in a statement, said:

"My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles."

The New England Patriots player filed a response to the suit on July 7, 2025, requesting "genetic testing" to determine whether or not he is Charlie's father. He also sought joint legal custody of the child, as well as joint payment of "reasonable expenses" associated with pregnancy, childbirth, attorney fees and costs, provided the baby girl is proven to be his.

Aileen's lawyer, Tamar G. Arminak, recently confirmed in a statement to People Magazine that Charlie is indeed Digg's daughter.

"We can confirm that Mr. Diggs is the father. And, we are hopeful he that he will meaningfully contribute to the child’s life and coparent with our client who has had to do everything on her own thus far," the statement read.

Stay tuned for more updates.