"How you married and still giving birth?" - Offset seemingly references Cardi B's pregnancy on his new album "Haunted By Fame"

RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

A couple of months after dropping his namesake album, Offset is back with another surprise Halloween album, and one of its tracks has an obvious diss aimed at his estranged wife, Cardi B.

One of the tracks on Offset's new album, Haunted By Fame, is titled NO SWEAT, and has a line taunting the WAP rapper for her latest pregnancy. It goes:

"You a fool if you think that I’m hurt/ you ain’t happy I know how it work/ How you married and still giving birth?/ Get some help b*tch, you goin' berserk."

For the unversed, this is Cardi B's fourth pregnancy, following the rapper's three children with Offset, with her youngest daughter, Blossom Belle Cephus, born last September.

Cardi, who had filed for a divorce from Offset a month before giving birth to Blossom (in August 2024), shared the news of expecting her fourth child last month, during her appearance on CBS Mornings.

On the episode that premiered on September 17, the Please Me rapper told Gayle King:

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. ... I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

Cardi B, who was promoting her much-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, at the time, said of her pregnancy. The rapper will welcome her fourth child next year.

This will be Diggs' second child, with the NFL star already having an eight-year-old daughter named Nova.

Cardi B has plans to release a third album in 2026

While Cardi B took her sweet time dropping her sophomore album, seven years after Invasion of Privacy came out in 2018.

Earlier this week (on Monday, October 27), the Bodak Yellow rapper addressed fans' demands for a deluxe version of AM I THE DRAMA? in an X Spaces chat, saying:

"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli XCX or something. Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that. … What I gave y’all is what y’all getting."

Cardi then teased her vision for a third album, saying:

"However, I want to put out a project another album in less than a year, so I’m really planning on that. I want a new era. I kinda know what I want it to look like. It’s gonna be different from Am I the Drama?"

Offset's new album has a tracklist of eleven songs, one of which is the titular track. The others include: