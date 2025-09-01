“Ain’t want to be a reel for clout”: Offset responds to model Angel Fernandez claiming he avoided her because he was “intimidated”

Offset Responds to Angel Fernandez Rumors, Clarifies Viral Clip (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rapper Offset has addressed recent online speculation after a video of him walking away from Instagram model Angel Fernandez in Las Vegas went viral. The video circulated on social media while the Migos rapper was busy promoting his newest album, Kiari. In the clip, Fernandez, who stands tall at 6’8”, is seen getting up as Offset, who is 5’9”, heads toward the casino floor, sparking conversations online about what went down.

Fernandez posted the clip on social media, writing:

"That one time I intimidated Offset..."

Offset quickly left the scene after cameras spotted him talking to 6’8” Instagram influencer Angel Fernandez. 👀😭😭



pic.twitter.com/iEcBQUEfYq — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 25, 2025

Offset directly addressed the rumors saying,

“No intimidation, just ain’t want to be a reel for clout."

He explained that what happened in the video was not about feeling nervous or uneasy. Instead, he wanted to avoid becoming short-form content used just to chase online attention. In a second comment, he doubled down on his view by adding, “Clout sucks,” showing how he feels about how social media clips often go viral.

Offset’s remarks point more toward how digital speculation works than any problem with Fernandez. He stepped in to explain the viral clip to clear things up and avoid people misunderstanding his actions.

Offset highlights privacy and viral culture in response to Angel Fernandez clip

Angel Fernandez has developed a strong social media presence, in part due to her height and modeling work. She is often referred to as “The Tallest Latina.”

When she appeared in the viral clip, people online started talking about Offset’s reaction. Opinions on social media were all over the place, but the rapper chose to focus on how he handles privacy and how the public views him instead of calling out Fernandez in any way.

Offset talked about how online attention works to highlight the issues with viral culture instead of diving into rumors about his personal life. His reply shines a light on how artists keep talking about finding the right mix between staying connected with fans and keeping some parts of their lives to themselves.